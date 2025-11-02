11/2/25: Clear Evening in Williamson County, Cooling to 37.9 Tonight

At 5:00 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 44.6°F. Winds are mild at 3.4 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the high reached 49.5°F with slight rain, although the total precipitation remained low at 0.13 inches. Winds peaked at 7 mph. Despite a 67% chance of rain predicted during the day, conditions have now cleared.

Moving into tonight, the skies are expected to remain mainly clear with a low temperature forecasted at 37.9°F. Wind speeds will slightly decrease, remaining up to 4.3 mph, and there is no precipitation expected.

Residents can expect a quiet weather night with steady conditions transitioning into early tomorrow.

Today’s Details High 49°F Low 38°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 86% UV Index 1.7 (Low) Precip 67% chance · 0.13 in Now 45°F · feels 41°F Sunrise 6:11am Sunset 4:50pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 49°F 38°F Rain: slight Monday 57°F 33°F Fog Tuesday 67°F 38°F Fog Wednesday 70°F 48°F Overcast Thursday 71°F 50°F Clear sky Friday 69°F 54°F Drizzle: light Saturday 62°F 42°F Drizzle: light

