11/19/25: Overcast Evening, Clearing Up Overnight at 56°F

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is overcast with a current temperature of 56.5°F, and a light breeze blowing at 1.9 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation tonight.

Earlier today, the county experienced higher temperatures reaching up to 71.4°F and winds peaked at 6.7 mph. Despite a 61% chance of rain, the area saw heavy rainfall totaling 0.9 inches, contributing to today’s cooler evening.

Looking ahead, tonight’s temperature is expected to drop slightly to a low of 55.6°F. The winds will remain mild, with speeds not exceeding 2.9 mph, and the sky is forecast to clear up as the precipitation chance drops to 0%.

In summary, after a rainy and breezy day, Williamson County can expect a calm and clearer night, with no new weather warnings issued at this time. Residents can anticipate a peaceful night with minimal wind disturbance and no further rainfall expected.

Today’s Details

High
71°F
Low
56°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
93%
UV Index
2.4 (Low)
Precip
61% chance · 0.9 in
Now
56°F · feels 57°F
Sunrise
6:28am
Sunset
4:37pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 71°F 56°F Rain: heavy
Thursday 66°F 56°F Rain: moderate
Friday 69°F 59°F Drizzle: dense
Saturday 65°F 52°F Drizzle: dense
Sunday 65°F 49°F Overcast
Monday 63°F 52°F Drizzle: moderate
Tuesday 69°F 56°F Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours

