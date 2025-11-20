11/19/25: Overcast Evening, Clearing Up Overnight at 56°F

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is overcast with a current temperature of 56.5°F, and a light breeze blowing at 1.9 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation tonight.

Earlier today, the county experienced higher temperatures reaching up to 71.4°F and winds peaked at 6.7 mph. Despite a 61% chance of rain, the area saw heavy rainfall totaling 0.9 inches, contributing to today’s cooler evening.

Looking ahead, tonight’s temperature is expected to drop slightly to a low of 55.6°F. The winds will remain mild, with speeds not exceeding 2.9 mph, and the sky is forecast to clear up as the precipitation chance drops to 0%.

In summary, after a rainy and breezy day, Williamson County can expect a calm and clearer night, with no new weather warnings issued at this time. Residents can anticipate a peaceful night with minimal wind disturbance and no further rainfall expected.

Today’s Details High 71°F Low 56°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 93% UV Index 2.4 (Low) Precip 61% chance · 0.9 in Now 56°F · feels 57°F Sunrise 6:28am Sunset 4:37pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 71°F 56°F Rain: heavy Thursday 66°F 56°F Rain: moderate Friday 69°F 59°F Drizzle: dense Saturday 65°F 52°F Drizzle: dense Sunday 65°F 49°F Overcast Monday 63°F 52°F Drizzle: moderate Tuesday 69°F 56°F Drizzle: moderate

