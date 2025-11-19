11/19/25: Overcast and 70.5°F in Williamson County, Heavy Rain Expected

By
Source Staff
-
photo by Donna Vissman

At 1:50 PM in Williamson County, the current temperature stands at a comfortable 70.5°F under an overcast sky. Winds are moving at 8.3 mph with no precipitation recorded at this time.

Today’s weather reached a high near 71.6°F with winds peaking around 8.1 mph. Although skies remained largely overcast, the chance of precipitation was significant at 61%, with total expected rainfall nearing 0.9 inches, indicating a likelihood of heavy rain throughout the day.

Tonight, the temperature is set to drop to a low of 55°F. Winds will decrease to a lighter pace of up to 3.7 mph. The sky will remain overcast, however, there is no precipitation expected tonight.

Residents should remain aware of the potential for heavy rainfall earlier today and plan any evening activities accordingly, keeping an eye on weather updates as conditions evolve.

Today’s Details

High
72°F
Low
55°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
79%
UV Index
2.5 (Low)
Precip
61% chance · 0.9 in
Now
71°F · feels 72°F
Sunrise
6:28am
Sunset
4:37pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 72°F 55°F Rain: heavy
Thursday 68°F 52°F Rain: slight
Friday 66°F 61°F Drizzle: moderate
Saturday 73°F 58°F Drizzle: dense
Sunday 71°F 55°F Overcast
Monday 67°F 59°F Drizzle: moderate
Tuesday 63°F 57°F Drizzle: moderate
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here