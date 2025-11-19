11/19/25: Overcast and 70.5°F in Williamson County, Heavy Rain Expected

At 1:50 PM in Williamson County, the current temperature stands at a comfortable 70.5°F under an overcast sky. Winds are moving at 8.3 mph with no precipitation recorded at this time.

Today’s weather reached a high near 71.6°F with winds peaking around 8.1 mph. Although skies remained largely overcast, the chance of precipitation was significant at 61%, with total expected rainfall nearing 0.9 inches, indicating a likelihood of heavy rain throughout the day.

Tonight, the temperature is set to drop to a low of 55°F. Winds will decrease to a lighter pace of up to 3.7 mph. The sky will remain overcast, however, there is no precipitation expected tonight.

Residents should remain aware of the potential for heavy rainfall earlier today and plan any evening activities accordingly, keeping an eye on weather updates as conditions evolve.

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 72°F 55°F Rain: heavy Thursday 68°F 52°F Rain: slight Friday 66°F 61°F Drizzle: moderate Saturday 73°F 58°F Drizzle: dense Sunday 71°F 55°F Overcast Monday 67°F 59°F Drizzle: moderate Tuesday 63°F 57°F Drizzle: moderate

