11/17/25: Clear Sky and Nearing 60°F in Williamson County

As of 1:50 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 59.7°F. Winds are mild, blowing at 2.9 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation today.

Today’s high peaked at around 60.1°F, while the low early this morning dropped to 34.3°F. The area experienced minor wind speeds, topping out at 5.9 mph. Despite the predominantly overcast conditions, there was virtually no chance of precipitation, with the total staying at 0 inches.

Tonight, the skies are expected to clear up, and temperatures are forecasted to remain relatively mild with a low of 46.4°F. Winds will continue at a gentle pace, similar to today, not exceeding 5.9 mph. The chance of precipitation remains exceedingly low at 1%.

Residents and visitors in Williamson County can expect continued clear skies as the evening progresses, ideal for any outdoor evening plans.

Today’s Details High 60°F Low 34°F Wind 6 mph Humidity 25% UV Index 3.8 (Moderate) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 60°F · feels 54°F Sunrise 6:26am Sunset 4:38pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 60°F 34°F Overcast Tuesday 72°F 47°F Overcast Wednesday 68°F 60°F Drizzle: light Thursday 72°F 62°F Rain showers: slight Friday 71°F 55°F Drizzle: moderate Saturday 58°F 43°F Rain: moderate Sunday 60°F 39°F Partly cloudy

