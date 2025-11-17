11/17/25: Clear Sky and Nearing 60°F in Williamson County

photo by Donna Vissman

As of 1:50 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 59.7°F. Winds are mild, blowing at 2.9 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation today.

Today’s high peaked at around 60.1°F, while the low early this morning dropped to 34.3°F. The area experienced minor wind speeds, topping out at 5.9 mph. Despite the predominantly overcast conditions, there was virtually no chance of precipitation, with the total staying at 0 inches.

Tonight, the skies are expected to clear up, and temperatures are forecasted to remain relatively mild with a low of 46.4°F. Winds will continue at a gentle pace, similar to today, not exceeding 5.9 mph. The chance of precipitation remains exceedingly low at 1%.

Residents and visitors in Williamson County can expect continued clear skies as the evening progresses, ideal for any outdoor evening plans.

Today’s Details

High
60°F
Low
34°F
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
25%
UV Index
3.8 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
60°F · feels 54°F
Sunrise
6:26am
Sunset
4:38pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 60°F 34°F Overcast
Tuesday 72°F 47°F Overcast
Wednesday 68°F 60°F Drizzle: light
Thursday 72°F 62°F Rain showers: slight
Friday 71°F 55°F Drizzle: moderate
Saturday 58°F 43°F Rain: moderate
Sunday 60°F 39°F Partly cloudy
Next 24 Hours

