11/17/25: Clear Sky and Cool Evening at 49°F in Williamson County

photo by Donna Vissman

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather features a clear sky with a current temperature of 49.3°F. The wind is calm, blowing at a speed of 3.2 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded tonight.

Earlier today, the area experienced partly cloudy skies with a high temperature of 61°F and a low of 34.3°F. Winds reached up to 6.1 mph, but the chance of precipitation remained low at 1%, with no precipitation actually occurring.

Looking ahead, the weather tonight will remain clear with a low temperature expected to be around 47.1°F. Wind speeds will continue to be mild, not exceeding 3.8 mph. The likelihood of rain remains minimal at 1%.

Residents and visitors can expect continued clear skies and calm weather conditions as there are no weather warnings or advisories issued at this time.

Today’s Details

High
61°F
Low
34°F
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
47%
UV Index
3.8 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
49°F · feels 44°F
Sunrise
6:26am
Sunset
4:38pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 61°F 34°F Partly cloudy
Tuesday 72°F 46°F Overcast
Wednesday 65°F 53°F Overcast
Thursday 73°F 61°F Rain showers: slight
Friday 71°F 60°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 61°F 46°F Drizzle: dense
Sunday 60°F 41°F Partly cloudy
Next 24 Hours

