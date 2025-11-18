11/17/25: Clear Sky and Cool Evening at 49°F in Williamson County

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather features a clear sky with a current temperature of 49.3°F. The wind is calm, blowing at a speed of 3.2 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded tonight.
Earlier today, the area experienced partly cloudy skies with a high temperature of 61°F and a low of 34.3°F. Winds reached up to 6.1 mph, but the chance of precipitation remained low at 1%, with no precipitation actually occurring.
Looking ahead, the weather tonight will remain clear with a low temperature expected to be around 47.1°F. Wind speeds will continue to be mild, not exceeding 3.8 mph. The likelihood of rain remains minimal at 1%.
Residents and visitors can expect continued clear skies and calm weather conditions as there are no weather warnings or advisories issued at this time.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|61°F
|34°F
|Partly cloudy
|Tuesday
|72°F
|46°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|65°F
|53°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|73°F
|61°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Friday
|71°F
|60°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|61°F
|46°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Sunday
|60°F
|41°F
|Partly cloudy
Next 24 Hours
