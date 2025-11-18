11/17/25: Clear Sky and Cool Evening at 49°F in Williamson County

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather features a clear sky with a current temperature of 49.3°F. The wind is calm, blowing at a speed of 3.2 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded tonight.

Earlier today, the area experienced partly cloudy skies with a high temperature of 61°F and a low of 34.3°F. Winds reached up to 6.1 mph, but the chance of precipitation remained low at 1%, with no precipitation actually occurring.

Looking ahead, the weather tonight will remain clear with a low temperature expected to be around 47.1°F. Wind speeds will continue to be mild, not exceeding 3.8 mph. The likelihood of rain remains minimal at 1%.

Residents and visitors can expect continued clear skies and calm weather conditions as there are no weather warnings or advisories issued at this time.

Today’s Details High 61°F Low 34°F Wind 6 mph Humidity 47% UV Index 3.8 (Moderate) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 49°F · feels 44°F Sunrise 6:26am Sunset 4:38pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 61°F 34°F Partly cloudy Tuesday 72°F 46°F Overcast Wednesday 65°F 53°F Overcast Thursday 73°F 61°F Rain showers: slight Friday 71°F 60°F Drizzle: light Saturday 61°F 46°F Drizzle: dense Sunday 60°F 41°F Partly cloudy

