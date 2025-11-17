11/17/25: Clear Sky and 54°F in Williamson County at Dusk, Cooling to 46°F Overnight

At 5:00 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 54°F. Winds are light, blowing at 4.3 mph, with no precipitation reported.
Earlier today, the area saw a high temperature of 61°F and a low of 34.3°F. Conditions were mostly overcast with the wind reaching up to 6.1 mph. The chance of precipitation was minimal at only 1%.
Tonight, the forecast predicts partly cloudy skies with temperatures dropping to a low of 46.2°F. Wind speeds will slightly decrease, with gusts up to 5.6 mph. The chance of rain remains low at 1%.
Residents can expect stable weather conditions to continue with no significant changes or weather warnings currently issued for the area.
Today’s Details
High
61°F
Low
34°F
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
28%
UV Index
3.8 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
54°F · feels 47°F
Sunrise
6:26am
Sunset
4:38pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|61°F
|34°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|72°F
|45°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Wednesday
|68°F
|61°F
|Fog
|Thursday
|72°F
|62°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Friday
|71°F
|55°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Saturday
|58°F
|43°F
|Rain: moderate
|Sunday
|60°F
|39°F
|Partly cloudy
Next 24 Hours
