11/17/25: Clear Sky and 54°F in Williamson County at Dusk, Cooling to 46°F Overnight

At 5:00 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 54°F. Winds are light, blowing at 4.3 mph, with no precipitation reported.

Earlier today, the area saw a high temperature of 61°F and a low of 34.3°F. Conditions were mostly overcast with the wind reaching up to 6.1 mph. The chance of precipitation was minimal at only 1%.

Tonight, the forecast predicts partly cloudy skies with temperatures dropping to a low of 46.2°F. Wind speeds will slightly decrease, with gusts up to 5.6 mph. The chance of rain remains low at 1%.

Residents can expect stable weather conditions to continue with no significant changes or weather warnings currently issued for the area.

Today’s Details High 61°F Low 34°F Wind 6 mph Humidity 28% UV Index 3.8 (Moderate) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 54°F · feels 47°F Sunrise 6:26am Sunset 4:38pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 61°F 34°F Overcast Tuesday 72°F 45°F Drizzle: moderate Wednesday 68°F 61°F Fog Thursday 72°F 62°F Rain showers: slight Friday 71°F 55°F Drizzle: moderate Saturday 58°F 43°F Rain: moderate Sunday 60°F 39°F Partly cloudy

