11/17/25: Clear Skies and Chilly Morning at 36, High 59 Expected Today

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 36.5°F with a clear sky. Winds are light at 2.2 mph and there is no precipitation currently.

Today, the temperature is expected to reach a high of 59°F under an overcast sky. The lowest temperature earlier was 36°F. Winds throughout the day will remain mild, peaking at around 5.6 mph. The chance of precipitation is low, at 6%, with no expected accumulation of rainfall.

Tonight, the weather will clear up as temperatures are forecasted to drop to a low of 44.4°F. Wind conditions will continue to be moderate with speeds up to 5.6 mph, and the precipitation probability will maintain at 6%.

There are no official weather warnings in effect for Williamson County at this time. Residents can expect a calm weekday with minimal weather disruptions.

Today’s Details High 59°F Low 36°F Wind 6 mph Humidity 63% UV Index 3.7 (Moderate) Precip 6% chance · 0 in Now 37°F · feels 31°F Sunrise 6:26am Sunset 4:38pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 59°F 36°F Overcast Tuesday 71°F 43°F Rain: heavy Wednesday 68°F 60°F Overcast Thursday 64°F 62°F Rain showers: moderate Friday 72°F 63°F Drizzle: moderate Saturday 66°F 53°F Drizzle: light Sunday 60°F 44°F Overcast

