11/17/25: Clear Skies and Chilly Morning at 36, High 59 Expected Today

Photo by Jim Wood

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 36.5°F with a clear sky. Winds are light at 2.2 mph and there is no precipitation currently.

Today, the temperature is expected to reach a high of 59°F under an overcast sky. The lowest temperature earlier was 36°F. Winds throughout the day will remain mild, peaking at around 5.6 mph. The chance of precipitation is low, at 6%, with no expected accumulation of rainfall.

Tonight, the weather will clear up as temperatures are forecasted to drop to a low of 44.4°F. Wind conditions will continue to be moderate with speeds up to 5.6 mph, and the precipitation probability will maintain at 6%.

There are no official weather warnings in effect for Williamson County at this time. Residents can expect a calm weekday with minimal weather disruptions.

Today’s Details

High
59°F
Low
36°F
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
63%
UV Index
3.7 (Moderate)
Precip
6% chance · 0 in
Now
37°F · feels 31°F
Sunrise
6:26am
Sunset
4:38pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 59°F 36°F Overcast
Tuesday 71°F 43°F Rain: heavy
Wednesday 68°F 60°F Overcast
Thursday 64°F 62°F Rain showers: moderate
Friday 72°F 63°F Drizzle: moderate
Saturday 66°F 53°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 60°F 44°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

