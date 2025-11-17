11/17/25: Clear Skies and Chilly Morning at 36, High 59 Expected Today

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 36.5°F with a clear sky. Winds are light at 2.2 mph and there is no precipitation currently.
Today, the temperature is expected to reach a high of 59°F under an overcast sky. The lowest temperature earlier was 36°F. Winds throughout the day will remain mild, peaking at around 5.6 mph. The chance of precipitation is low, at 6%, with no expected accumulation of rainfall.
Tonight, the weather will clear up as temperatures are forecasted to drop to a low of 44.4°F. Wind conditions will continue to be moderate with speeds up to 5.6 mph, and the precipitation probability will maintain at 6%.
There are no official weather warnings in effect for Williamson County at this time. Residents can expect a calm weekday with minimal weather disruptions.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|59°F
|36°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|71°F
|43°F
|Rain: heavy
|Wednesday
|68°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|64°F
|62°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Friday
|72°F
|63°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Saturday
|66°F
|53°F
|Drizzle: light
|Sunday
|60°F
|44°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
