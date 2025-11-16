11/16/25: Clear Skies and Highs of 65 in Williamson County

At 1:50 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 64.8°F. Winds are present at 8.9 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.
Today reached a high of 64.8°F with low temperatures expected to drop to 43.9°F by tonight. Although the sky remains clear, wind speeds are projected to decrease to up to 5.4 mph. There is no chance of precipitation tonight, maintaining a clear sky throughout.
Looking ahead, residents can anticipate continued clear skies with minimal wind disturbance into the early hours. As temperatures fall towards the nightly low, conditions remain ideal for outdoor evening activities.
Today’s Details
High
65°F
Low
44°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
33%
UV Index
4 (Moderate)
Precip
5% chance · 0 in
Now
65°F · feels 58°F
Sunrise
6:25am
Sunset
4:39pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|65°F
|44°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|60°F
|38°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|74°F
|46°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Wednesday
|68°F
|59°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|72°F
|60°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Friday
|71°F
|59°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|70°F
|55°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
