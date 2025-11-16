11/16/25: Clear Skies and Highs of 65 in Williamson County

At 1:50 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 64.8°F. Winds are present at 8.9 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Today reached a high of 64.8°F with low temperatures expected to drop to 43.9°F by tonight. Although the sky remains clear, wind speeds are projected to decrease to up to 5.4 mph. There is no chance of precipitation tonight, maintaining a clear sky throughout.

Looking ahead, residents can anticipate continued clear skies with minimal wind disturbance into the early hours. As temperatures fall towards the nightly low, conditions remain ideal for outdoor evening activities.

Today’s Details High 65°F Low 44°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 33% UV Index 4 (Moderate) Precip 5% chance · 0 in Now 65°F · feels 58°F Sunrise 6:25am Sunset 4:39pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 65°F 44°F Overcast Monday 60°F 38°F Overcast Tuesday 74°F 46°F Drizzle: moderate Wednesday 68°F 59°F Overcast Thursday 72°F 60°F Rain showers: moderate Friday 71°F 59°F Drizzle: light Saturday 70°F 55°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email