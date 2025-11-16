11/16/25: Clear Evening in Williamson County with Temps Cooling to 44 Tonight

At 5:00 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is currently 55.8°F under clear skies, with a light breeze blowing at 5.3 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded today.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 65.3°F and dipped to a low of 43.9°F. Winds peaked at 11.5 mph, and the sky was overcast, though only a 5% chance of precipitation was noted, with no rainfall occurrence.

Tonight, the weather is expected to remain clear with temperatures forecasted to fall to a low of 43.9°F. Winds will be lighter, staying around 5.6 mph. There is no precipitation expected, maintaining a 0% chance.

Residents can expect these calm conditions to continue into the night, providing a cool and peaceful evening.

Today’s Details High 65°F Low 44°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 42% UV Index 4 (Moderate) Precip 5% chance · 0 in Now 56°F · feels 50°F Sunrise 6:25am Sunset 4:39pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 65°F 44°F Overcast Monday 60°F 38°F Overcast Tuesday 74°F 44°F Drizzle: moderate Wednesday 68°F 59°F Overcast Thursday 72°F 60°F Rain showers: moderate Friday 71°F 59°F Drizzle: light Saturday 70°F 55°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email