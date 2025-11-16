11/16/25: Clear Evening in Williamson County with Temps Cooling to 44 Tonight

At 5:00 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is currently 55.8°F under clear skies, with a light breeze blowing at 5.3 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded today.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 65.3°F and dipped to a low of 43.9°F. Winds peaked at 11.5 mph, and the sky was overcast, though only a 5% chance of precipitation was noted, with no rainfall occurrence.
Tonight, the weather is expected to remain clear with temperatures forecasted to fall to a low of 43.9°F. Winds will be lighter, staying around 5.6 mph. There is no precipitation expected, maintaining a 0% chance.
Residents can expect these calm conditions to continue into the night, providing a cool and peaceful evening.
Today’s Details
High
65°F
Low
44°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
42%
UV Index
4 (Moderate)
Precip
5% chance · 0 in
Now
56°F · feels 50°F
Sunrise
6:25am
Sunset
4:39pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|65°F
|44°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|60°F
|38°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|74°F
|44°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Wednesday
|68°F
|59°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|72°F
|60°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Friday
|71°F
|59°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|70°F
|55°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
Please join our FREE Newsletter