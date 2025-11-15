11/15/25: Clear Skies and Cool Early, High 72 Today

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 51.3°F. Winds are mild at 5.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Looking forward to the day, the forecast indicates a high of 72.3°F with wind speeds potentially reaching up to 15.9 mph. Despite mostly overcast conditions, the chance of precipitation remains low at only 4%.

Tonight, expect continued clear skies with a low temperature of around 59.9°F. Winds will decrease slightly, maintaining a speed of up to 10.7 mph, and the likelihood of rain will persist at a minimal 4%.

No weather alerts have been issued for the area, allowing residents and visitors to plan their day and night with the forecasted conditions in mind.

Today’s Details

High
72°F
Low
51°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
88%
UV Index
3.7 (Moderate)
Precip
4% chance · 0 in
Now
51°F · feels 49°F
Sunrise
6:24am
Sunset
4:39pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 72°F 51°F Overcast
Sunday 62°F 41°F Overcast
Monday 59°F 40°F Overcast
Tuesday 74°F 48°F Drizzle: dense
Wednesday 72°F 60°F Drizzle: moderate
Thursday 73°F 62°F Drizzle: moderate
Friday 71°F 62°F Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours

