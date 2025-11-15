11/15/25: Clear Skies and Cool Early, High 72 Today

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 51.3°F. Winds are mild at 5.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Looking forward to the day, the forecast indicates a high of 72.3°F with wind speeds potentially reaching up to 15.9 mph. Despite mostly overcast conditions, the chance of precipitation remains low at only 4%.

Tonight, expect continued clear skies with a low temperature of around 59.9°F. Winds will decrease slightly, maintaining a speed of up to 10.7 mph, and the likelihood of rain will persist at a minimal 4%.

No weather alerts have been issued for the area, allowing residents and visitors to plan their day and night with the forecasted conditions in mind.

Today’s Details High 72°F Low 51°F Wind 16 mph Humidity 88% UV Index 3.7 (Moderate) Precip 4% chance · 0 in Now 51°F · feels 49°F Sunrise 6:24am Sunset 4:39pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 72°F 51°F Overcast Sunday 62°F 41°F Overcast Monday 59°F 40°F Overcast Tuesday 74°F 48°F Drizzle: dense Wednesday 72°F 60°F Drizzle: moderate Thursday 73°F 62°F Drizzle: moderate Friday 71°F 62°F Drizzle: moderate

