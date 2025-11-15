11/15/25: Clear Skies and Cool Early, High 72 Today

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 51.3°F. Winds are mild at 5.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.
Looking forward to the day, the forecast indicates a high of 72.3°F with wind speeds potentially reaching up to 15.9 mph. Despite mostly overcast conditions, the chance of precipitation remains low at only 4%.
Tonight, expect continued clear skies with a low temperature of around 59.9°F. Winds will decrease slightly, maintaining a speed of up to 10.7 mph, and the likelihood of rain will persist at a minimal 4%.
No weather alerts have been issued for the area, allowing residents and visitors to plan their day and night with the forecasted conditions in mind.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|72°F
|51°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|62°F
|41°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|59°F
|40°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|74°F
|48°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Wednesday
|72°F
|60°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Thursday
|73°F
|62°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Friday
|71°F
|62°F
|Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours
Please join our FREE Newsletter