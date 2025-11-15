11/15/25: Clear Evening Ahead in Williamson County, Temp Nearing 66

At 5:00 PM in Williamson County, the weather is marked by clear skies with a current temperature of 65.7°F. The wind is mild at 5.9 mph, and there has been no precipitation today.

Earlier today, the temperature peaked at 73.8°F while dropping to a morning low of 52°F. The winds reached higher speeds, up to 13.4 mph, though the sky remained predominantly overcast throughout the day. The chance of precipitation remained nearly non-existent at 1%.

For tonight, the forecast predicts continued clear skies with a low temperature of around 60.4°F. The wind will be slightly calmer, reaching up to 9.8 mph. The likelihood of rain remains low at 1%.

Residents can expect another pleasant evening and overnight in Williamson County, ideal for any outdoor evening activities under the stars.

Today’s Details

High
74°F
Low
52°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
71%
UV Index
3.7 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
66°F · feels 65°F
Sunrise
6:24am
Sunset
4:39pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 74°F 52°F Overcast
Sunday 63°F 42°F Overcast
Monday 59°F 37°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 74°F 52°F Drizzle: dense
Wednesday 75°F 59°F Drizzle: dense
Thursday 72°F 62°F Rain showers: slight
Friday 70°F 60°F Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours

