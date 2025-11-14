11/14/25: Mainly Clear and 63°F, Daytime High Reached 73°F

As of 5:01 PM in Williamson County, the current weather conditions feature a temperature of 63.1°F, with a light breeze blowing at 5.5 mph and no precipitation, under mainly clear skies.
Earlier today, temperatures peaked at 72.9°F, with winds reaching up to 8.3 mph, maintaining dry conditions throughout the day. Nighttime will continue to see clear skies with the temperature expected to drop to a low of 54.1°F and winds slightly decreasing to up to 6 mph.
Looking ahead, the clear weather pattern will persist into the early hours of tomorrow, with no precipitation expected and temperatures remaining mild for this time of year. Residents can enjoy a calm and starry night, ideal for evening outdoor activities.
Today’s Details
High
73°F
Low
40°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
59%
UV Index
4 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
63°F · feels 60°F
Sunrise
6:23am
Sunset
4:40pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|73°F
|40°F
|Mainly clear
|Saturday
|72°F
|50°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|64°F
|46°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|58°F
|41°F
|Drizzle: light
|Tuesday
|72°F
|52°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Wednesday
|68°F
|52°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|72°F
|58°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
Please join our FREE Newsletter