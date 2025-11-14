11/14/25: Mainly Clear and 63°F, Daytime High Reached 73°F

As of 5:01 PM in Williamson County, the current weather conditions feature a temperature of 63.1°F, with a light breeze blowing at 5.5 mph and no precipitation, under mainly clear skies.

Earlier today, temperatures peaked at 72.9°F, with winds reaching up to 8.3 mph, maintaining dry conditions throughout the day. Nighttime will continue to see clear skies with the temperature expected to drop to a low of 54.1°F and winds slightly decreasing to up to 6 mph.

Looking ahead, the clear weather pattern will persist into the early hours of tomorrow, with no precipitation expected and temperatures remaining mild for this time of year. Residents can enjoy a calm and starry night, ideal for evening outdoor activities.

Today’s Details High 73°F Low 40°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 59% UV Index 4 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 63°F · feels 60°F Sunrise 6:23am Sunset 4:40pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 73°F 40°F Mainly clear Saturday 72°F 50°F Overcast Sunday 64°F 46°F Overcast Monday 58°F 41°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 72°F 52°F Drizzle: dense Wednesday 68°F 52°F Overcast Thursday 72°F 58°F Drizzle: light

