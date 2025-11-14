11/14/25: Clear Sky and Chilly at 40°F Early, Highs Near 70°F Later

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the weather features a clear sky with a temperature of 40.1°F. Wind speeds are currently mild at 5 mph, and there is no precipitation.

Throughout the day, temperatures are expected to rise to a high of 69.3°F while maintaining a clear sky. Winds will increase slightly, reaching up to 8.5 mph. The chance of precipitation remains negligible at 1%, with no expected rainfall.

Tonight, the clear conditions will persist, and the temperature will remain warmer than the early morning, dipping to a low of 50.2°F. Winds will continue at a gentle pace of up to 5.4 mph. The likelihood of precipitation remains low at 1%.

Overall, Williamson County can expect a dry and clear day followed by a similarly clear night, making for stable weather conditions well-suited for outdoor activities or any commute.

Today’s Details

High
69°F
Low
40°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
84%
UV Index
4 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
40°F · feels 35°F
Sunrise
6:23am
Sunset
4:40pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 69°F 40°F Clear sky
Saturday 73°F 49°F Overcast
Sunday 65°F 47°F Overcast
Monday 58°F 42°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 63°F 47°F Drizzle: moderate
Wednesday 56°F 40°F Overcast
Thursday 55°F 44°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

