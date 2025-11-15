11/14/25: Clear Sky and 56°F in Williamson County at Night

Photo by Jim Wood

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 56.5°F. The wind is blowing at a mild pace of 5.7 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded tonight.

Earlier today, the area enjoyed mainly clear skies with temperatures peaking at 72.9°F and dropping to a low of 40.5°F. Wind speeds reached up to 8.3 mph. There was no precipitation throughout the day with a zero percent chance recorded.

Tonight, the forecast remains clear with an expected low of 55.9°F. Wind speeds will slightly decrease, topping out at around 6.6 mph. The outlook indicates continuing dry conditions with no precipitation expected.

This consistent pattern of clear and dry weather is set to continue into the early morning hours, providing stable conditions for outdoor activities or travel in Williamson County.

Today’s Details

High
73°F
Low
40°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
77%
UV Index
4 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
56°F · feels 54°F
Sunrise
6:23am
Sunset
4:40pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 73°F 40°F Mainly clear
Saturday 73°F 52°F Overcast
Sunday 61°F 47°F Overcast
Monday 60°F 42°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 75°F 52°F Drizzle: moderate
Wednesday 67°F 58°F Drizzle: light
Thursday 72°F 57°F Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours

