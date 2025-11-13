11/13/25: Overcast and Cool at 62°F in Williamson County

At 1:50 PM in Williamson County, the weather is marked by a temperature of 62.1°F with very light winds at 0.6 mph and no precipitation. Conditions are overcast.

Today’s temperature peaked at 62.4°F after a low of 35.4°F early in the morning. Winds have been mild throughout the day, reaching up to 5.2 mph. The sky remained overcast, and the chance of precipitation stayed exceptionally low at 1%.

Tonight, the weather is expected to remain stable with overcast skies continuing. Temperatures will drop slightly, reaching a low of 47.5°F. Wind speeds will continue at a calm pace, peaking around 5.2 mph. The chance of rain remains negligible at 1%.

Residents should expect similar weather conditions to persist without any significant change. There are no weather-related warnings or advisories issued, ensuring a quiet weather day for Williamson County.

Today’s Details High 62°F Low 35°F Wind 5 mph Humidity 45% UV Index 2.8 (Low) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 62°F · feels 60°F Sunrise 6:22am Sunset 4:41pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 62°F 35°F Overcast Friday 70°F 42°F Overcast Saturday 73°F 50°F Overcast Sunday 67°F 49°F Overcast Monday 57°F 46°F Rain showers: slight Tuesday 60°F 50°F Rain showers: slight Wednesday 54°F 49°F Drizzle: moderate

