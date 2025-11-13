11/13/25: Overcast and Cool at 62°F in Williamson County

By
Source Staff
-

At 1:50 PM in Williamson County, the weather is marked by a temperature of 62.1°F with very light winds at 0.6 mph and no precipitation. Conditions are overcast.

Today’s temperature peaked at 62.4°F after a low of 35.4°F early in the morning. Winds have been mild throughout the day, reaching up to 5.2 mph. The sky remained overcast, and the chance of precipitation stayed exceptionally low at 1%.

Tonight, the weather is expected to remain stable with overcast skies continuing. Temperatures will drop slightly, reaching a low of 47.5°F. Wind speeds will continue at a calm pace, peaking around 5.2 mph. The chance of rain remains negligible at 1%.

Residents should expect similar weather conditions to persist without any significant change. There are no weather-related warnings or advisories issued, ensuring a quiet weather day for Williamson County.

Today’s Details

High
62°F
Low
35°F
Wind
5 mph
Humidity
45%
UV Index
2.8 (Low)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
62°F · feels 60°F
Sunrise
6:22am
Sunset
4:41pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 62°F 35°F Overcast
Friday 70°F 42°F Overcast
Saturday 73°F 50°F Overcast
Sunday 67°F 49°F Overcast
Monday 57°F 46°F Rain showers: slight
Tuesday 60°F 50°F Rain showers: slight
Wednesday 54°F 49°F Drizzle: moderate
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here