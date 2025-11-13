11/13/25: Clear Sky and Chilly at 38°F, High of 62 Expected Today

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, conditions are clear with a temperature of 37.6°F and a light breeze at 3.7 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded overnight.
Today’s weather is expected to remain mostly overcast after a clear morning, with temperatures climbing to a high of 62.1°F. Winds will be light, peaking at around 5.2 mph. The chance of precipitation remains very low at 2%.
Tonight, the skies will partly clear with the temperature expected to drop to a low of 45.9°F. Winds will continue to be gentle, reaching maximum speeds of up to 4.5 mph, and the likelihood of precipitation remains minimal.
No weather warnings are currently in effect for Williamson County. Residents can anticipate a calm day ahead with mild temperatures and light winds continuing into the evening.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|62°F
|37°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|69°F
|42°F
|Clear sky
|Saturday
|73°F
|49°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|65°F
|49°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|55°F
|46°F
|Drizzle: light
|Tuesday
|62°F
|51°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|66°F
|49°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
