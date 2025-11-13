11/13/25: Clear Sky and Chilly at 38°F, High of 62 Expected Today

By
Source Staff
-
photo by Donna Vissman

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, conditions are clear with a temperature of 37.6°F and a light breeze at 3.7 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded overnight.

Today’s weather is expected to remain mostly overcast after a clear morning, with temperatures climbing to a high of 62.1°F. Winds will be light, peaking at around 5.2 mph. The chance of precipitation remains very low at 2%.

Tonight, the skies will partly clear with the temperature expected to drop to a low of 45.9°F. Winds will continue to be gentle, reaching maximum speeds of up to 4.5 mph, and the likelihood of precipitation remains minimal.

No weather warnings are currently in effect for Williamson County. Residents can anticipate a calm day ahead with mild temperatures and light winds continuing into the evening.

Today’s Details

High
62°F
Low
37°F
Wind
5 mph
Humidity
79%
UV Index
3.1 (Moderate)
Precip
2% chance · 0 in
Now
38°F · feels 32°F
Sunrise
6:22am
Sunset
4:41pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 62°F 37°F Overcast
Friday 69°F 42°F Clear sky
Saturday 73°F 49°F Overcast
Sunday 65°F 49°F Overcast
Monday 55°F 46°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 62°F 51°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 66°F 49°F Overcast
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here