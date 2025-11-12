11/12/25: Clear Sky and Cool at 41°F, High of 64 Today with Partly Cloudy Skies

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 41.2°F under clear skies, with a wind speed of 7.3 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded.
Later today, the high is expected to reach 63.7°F, despite the slightly cooler early morning temperatures. Wind speeds could increase up to 9.9 mph under partly cloudy skies. The chance of precipitation remains at 0%, with no rainfall expected throughout the day.
Tonight, the weather will remain clear with temperatures dropping to a low of 44.4°F. Winds will decrease slightly, maintaining a speed of up to 4.5 mph. Similar to the day, there is no precipitation expected overnight.
Residents and visitors to Williamson County can expect a calm weather day ahead with mild temperature fluctuations and minimal wind changes.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|64°F
|40°F
|Partly cloudy
|Thursday
|63°F
|40°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|70°F
|45°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|74°F
|56°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|64°F
|48°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|55°F
|45°F
|Drizzle: light
|Tuesday
|56°F
|41°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
Please join our FREE Newsletter