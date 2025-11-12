11/12/25: Clear Sky and Cool at 41°F, High of 64 Today with Partly Cloudy Skies

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 41.2°F under clear skies, with a wind speed of 7.3 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded.

Later today, the high is expected to reach 63.7°F, despite the slightly cooler early morning temperatures. Wind speeds could increase up to 9.9 mph under partly cloudy skies. The chance of precipitation remains at 0%, with no rainfall expected throughout the day.

Tonight, the weather will remain clear with temperatures dropping to a low of 44.4°F. Winds will decrease slightly, maintaining a speed of up to 4.5 mph. Similar to the day, there is no precipitation expected overnight.

Residents and visitors to Williamson County can expect a calm weather day ahead with mild temperature fluctuations and minimal wind changes.

Today’s Details High 64°F Low 40°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 56% UV Index 4 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 41°F · feels 34°F Sunrise 6:21am Sunset 4:42pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 64°F 40°F Partly cloudy Thursday 63°F 40°F Overcast Friday 70°F 45°F Overcast Saturday 74°F 56°F Overcast Sunday 64°F 48°F Overcast Monday 55°F 45°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 56°F 41°F Drizzle: light

