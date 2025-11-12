11/12/25: Clear Skies and 63.9°F in Williamson County, Winds at 5.4 mph

At 1:50 PM today in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 63.9°F. Winds are gentle at 5.4 mph and there is no precipitation recorded.

Looking ahead to the remainder of the day, the high temperature is expected to reach 64°F. Conditions will continue to be clear with maximum winds increasing slightly to 8.3 mph. The chance of precipitation remains at 0%.

Tonight, the weather is forecasted to remain clear with the temperature dropping to a low of 44.8°F. Winds will decrease to around 4.1 mph, maintaining calm and stable conditions through the overnight hours.

Residents of Williamson County can enjoy a continuation of these pleasant and dry weather conditions for the rest of the day and tonight.

Today’s Details High 64°F Low 38°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 44% UV Index 4 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 64°F · feels 60°F Sunrise 6:21am Sunset 4:42pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 64°F 38°F Clear sky Thursday 64°F 39°F Overcast Friday 68°F 44°F Overcast Saturday 73°F 55°F Overcast Sunday 65°F 48°F Overcast Monday 55°F 46°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 56°F 43°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

