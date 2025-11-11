11/11/25: Clear Skies for Veterans Day, Evening Temp 43°F

As of 5:00 PM in Williamson County, the weather conditions are clear with a temperature of 42.8°F. Winds are blowing at 7.6 mph, with no precipitation reported.

Earlier today, the temperature climbed to a high of 49.3°F after a chilly start at 24.3°F. The wind peaked at 13.4 mph, but no precipitation was recorded throughout the day. The sky remained primarily clear, making for favorable weather conditions for any Veterans Day ceremonies and outdoor events.

Tonight, the forecast continues to promise clear skies with the temperature expected to dip to a low of 39.4°F. Winds will decrease slightly, maxing out at around 10.1 mph. Like today, there is no chance of precipitation, ensuring continued clear conditions for any evening commemorations or observances.

These stable weather conditions are ideal for residents and visitors participating in Veterans Day activities, ensuring a comfortable and dry environment for all ceremonies and events honoring our veterans.

Today’s Details High 49°F Low 24°F Wind 13 mph Humidity 40% UV Index 4 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 43°F · feels 34°F Sunrise 6:20am Sunset 4:42pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 49°F 24°F Mainly clear Wednesday 63°F 39°F Clear sky Thursday 61°F 38°F Overcast Friday 68°F 47°F Overcast Saturday 72°F 55°F Overcast Sunday 69°F 54°F Overcast Monday 75°F 54°F Drizzle: light

