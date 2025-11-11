11/11/25: Clear Skies for Veterans Day, Evening Temp 43°F

As of 5:00 PM in Williamson County, the weather conditions are clear with a temperature of 42.8°F. Winds are blowing at 7.6 mph, with no precipitation reported.

Earlier today, the temperature climbed to a high of 49.3°F after a chilly start at 24.3°F. The wind peaked at 13.4 mph, but no precipitation was recorded throughout the day. The sky remained primarily clear, making for favorable weather conditions for any Veterans Day ceremonies and outdoor events.

Tonight, the forecast continues to promise clear skies with the temperature expected to dip to a low of 39.4°F. Winds will decrease slightly, maxing out at around 10.1 mph. Like today, there is no chance of precipitation, ensuring continued clear conditions for any evening commemorations or observances.

These stable weather conditions are ideal for residents and visitors participating in Veterans Day activities, ensuring a comfortable and dry environment for all ceremonies and events honoring our veterans.

Today’s Details

High
49°F
Low
24°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
40%
UV Index
4 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
43°F · feels 34°F
Sunrise
6:20am
Sunset
4:42pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 49°F 24°F Mainly clear
Wednesday 63°F 39°F Clear sky
Thursday 61°F 38°F Overcast
Friday 68°F 47°F Overcast
Saturday 72°F 55°F Overcast
Sunday 69°F 54°F Overcast
Monday 75°F 54°F Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours

