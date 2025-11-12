11/11/25: Clear Skies for Veterans Day, Evening Temp 40, Low 39.6 Tonight

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is characterized by a clear sky with a temperature of 40.1°F. The wind is currently blowing at a gentle 6.8 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded tonight.
During the day, temperatures peaked at 49.3°F and dropped to a low of 24.3°F. Winds reached up to 13.4 mph, but no precipitation was observed. The day maintained mainly clear conditions.
Looking ahead to the remainder of the night, the temperature is expected to hover around a low of 39.6°F with wind speeds easing to up to 8.2 mph. The sky is forecasted to remain clear with no chance of precipitation.
For those attending or participating in Veterans Day ceremonies and events this evening or early tomorrow, the weather should pose no inconvenience, offering clear skies and calm conditions ideal for outdoor activities.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|49°F
|24°F
|Mainly clear
|Wednesday
|64°F
|40°F
|Clear sky
|Thursday
|62°F
|40°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|65°F
|47°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|74°F
|55°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|74°F
|58°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|75°F
|62°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
Please join our FREE Newsletter