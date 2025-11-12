11/11/25: Clear Skies for Veterans Day, Evening Temp 40, Low 39.6 Tonight

By
Source Staff
-

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is characterized by a clear sky with a temperature of 40.1°F. The wind is currently blowing at a gentle 6.8 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded tonight.

During the day, temperatures peaked at 49.3°F and dropped to a low of 24.3°F. Winds reached up to 13.4 mph, but no precipitation was observed. The day maintained mainly clear conditions.

Looking ahead to the remainder of the night, the temperature is expected to hover around a low of 39.6°F with wind speeds easing to up to 8.2 mph. The sky is forecasted to remain clear with no chance of precipitation.

For those attending or participating in Veterans Day ceremonies and events this evening or early tomorrow, the weather should pose no inconvenience, offering clear skies and calm conditions ideal for outdoor activities.

Today’s Details

High
49°F
Low
24°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
42%
UV Index
4 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
40°F · feels 32°F
Sunrise
6:20am
Sunset
4:42pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 49°F 24°F Mainly clear
Wednesday 64°F 40°F Clear sky
Thursday 62°F 40°F Overcast
Friday 65°F 47°F Overcast
Saturday 74°F 55°F Overcast
Sunday 74°F 58°F Overcast
Monday 75°F 62°F Drizzle: light
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here