11/11/25: Clear Skies for Veterans Day, Evening Temp 40, Low 39.6 Tonight

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is characterized by a clear sky with a temperature of 40.1°F. The wind is currently blowing at a gentle 6.8 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded tonight.

During the day, temperatures peaked at 49.3°F and dropped to a low of 24.3°F. Winds reached up to 13.4 mph, but no precipitation was observed. The day maintained mainly clear conditions.

Looking ahead to the remainder of the night, the temperature is expected to hover around a low of 39.6°F with wind speeds easing to up to 8.2 mph. The sky is forecasted to remain clear with no chance of precipitation.

For those attending or participating in Veterans Day ceremonies and events this evening or early tomorrow, the weather should pose no inconvenience, offering clear skies and calm conditions ideal for outdoor activities.

Today’s Details High 49°F Low 24°F Wind 13 mph Humidity 42% UV Index 4 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 40°F · feels 32°F Sunrise 6:20am Sunset 4:42pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 49°F 24°F Mainly clear Wednesday 64°F 40°F Clear sky Thursday 62°F 40°F Overcast Friday 65°F 47°F Overcast Saturday 74°F 55°F Overcast Sunday 74°F 58°F Overcast Monday 75°F 62°F Drizzle: light

