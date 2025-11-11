11/11/25: Clear Skies and Chilly for Veterans Day, High 47.8, Low Tonight 38.7

At 1:50 PM in Williamson County, the weather conditions are clear with a temperature of 46.8°F. Winds are blowing at a steady 15.2 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded today.

Today’s weather has reached a high of 47.8°F and a low of 24.3°F, with wind speeds topping out at approximately 15.9 mph. The skies have remained clear throughout the day, and there is a 0% chance of precipitation.

Moving into tonight, the forecast predicts a clear sky with temperatures dropping to a low of 38.7°F. Wind speeds are expected to decrease, gusting up to 9.6 mph. Again, there is no precipitation expected.

For those attending Veterans Day ceremonies and events in the area, the weather should pose no discomfort, aside from the brisk wind. Outdoor activities and commemorations can proceed under clear skies and mild evening temperatures.

Today’s Details High 48°F Low 24°F Wind 16 mph Humidity 33% UV Index 4 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 47°F · feels 35°F Sunrise 6:20am Sunset 4:42pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 48°F 24°F Mainly clear Wednesday 62°F 37°F Clear sky Thursday 61°F 39°F Overcast Friday 68°F 47°F Overcast Saturday 72°F 55°F Overcast Sunday 69°F 54°F Overcast Monday 75°F 54°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

