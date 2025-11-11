11/11/25: Clear and Chilly Early Morning at 29°F, Veterans Day Partly Cloudy High 47°F

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the weather features a clear sky with a chilly temperature of 28.6°F. Winds are light, moving at 4 mph, and there is no precipitation currently reported.

As the area observes Veterans Day, today’s forecast promises partly cloudy skies with temperatures rising to a high of 47.1°F. Winds may reach up to 14.2 mph. The chance of precipitation remains minimal at 1%, with no significant rainfall expected. Today’s low earlier was 28°F, indicating a cold start to the morning.

Tonight, the sky will clear as the temperature dips to a low of 37.8°F. Winds are expected to be milder, peaking at around 8.7 mph. The likelihood of precipitation will continue to be low.

These conditions should remain comfortable for any outdoor Veterans Day ceremonies and events scheduled in Williamson County. Participants may want to dress warmly, especially for events in the early morning or later in the evening.

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 47°F 28°F Partly cloudy
Wednesday 63°F 38°F Overcast
Thursday 62°F 42°F Overcast
Friday 69°F 49°F Overcast
Saturday 72°F 54°F Overcast
Sunday 73°F 56°F Overcast
Monday 70°F 63°F Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours

