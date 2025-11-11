11/10/25: Clear Sky, Daytime High of 34, Chilly Evening at 31

photo by Donna Vissman

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 30.9°F. Winds are mild at 3.8 mph, and there has been no precipitation today.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 33.8°F with an overcast sky throughout the day. The wind peaked at 14.5 mph, and the forecast saw a minimal 2% chance of precipitation, which did not lead to any measurable rainfall.

Tonight, the temperature is expected to hold steady, with a low of 30.7°F anticipated. Winds will remain mild, not exceeding 5.3 mph. The sky is expected to remain overcast, and there is a similarly low 1% chance of precipitation.

Residents should expect continued chilly and calm conditions into the early morning hours, with no significant change in weather patterns expected. Please plan accordingly for the cool temperatures if you will be out late tonight or early tomorrow morning.

Today’s Details

High
34°F
Low
30°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
70%
UV Index
2.8 (Low)
Precip
2% chance · 0 in
Now
31°F · feels 24°F
Sunrise
6:19am
Sunset
4:43pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 34°F 30°F Overcast
Tuesday 48°F 31°F Partly cloudy
Wednesday 63°F 38°F Overcast
Thursday 61°F 42°F Overcast
Friday 70°F 48°F Overcast
Saturday 73°F 54°F Overcast
Sunday 72°F 54°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

