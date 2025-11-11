11/10/25: Clear Sky, Daytime High of 34, Chilly Evening at 31

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 30.9°F. Winds are mild at 3.8 mph, and there has been no precipitation today.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 33.8°F with an overcast sky throughout the day. The wind peaked at 14.5 mph, and the forecast saw a minimal 2% chance of precipitation, which did not lead to any measurable rainfall.
Tonight, the temperature is expected to hold steady, with a low of 30.7°F anticipated. Winds will remain mild, not exceeding 5.3 mph. The sky is expected to remain overcast, and there is a similarly low 1% chance of precipitation.
Residents should expect continued chilly and calm conditions into the early morning hours, with no significant change in weather patterns expected. Please plan accordingly for the cool temperatures if you will be out late tonight or early tomorrow morning.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|34°F
|30°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|48°F
|31°F
|Partly cloudy
|Wednesday
|63°F
|38°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|61°F
|42°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|70°F
|48°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|73°F
|54°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|72°F
|54°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
