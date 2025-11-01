11/1/25: Overcast Evening with Mild Breeze at 57°F, Drizzle Earlier Today

By
Source Staff
-
photo by Donna Vissman

At 5:00 PM in Williamson County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 56.8°F and a light breeze at 2.7 mph. There is currently no precipitation.

Earlier today, the area reached a high of 59.7°F and a low of 38.8°F. Winds peaked at 9.7 mph, and there was a moderate drizzle, combining to a total precipitation of 0.04 inches despite a 59% chance forecast.

Tonight, conditions are expected to remain overcast with the temperature dropping to a low of 45.9°F. Winds will continue at speeds up to 9.7 mph, and the chance of precipitation holds steady at 59%.

Residents should anticipate similar weather conditions into the evening and prepare for moderate temperatures and potential light rain. Keep an eye on local weather updates for any changes.

Today’s Details

High
60°F
Low
39°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
67%
UV Index
3.8 (Moderate)
Precip
59% chance · 0.04 in
Now
57°F · feels 55°F
Sunrise
7:10am
Sunset
5:51pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 60°F 39°F Drizzle: moderate
Sunday 48°F 42°F Rain: moderate
Monday 60°F 44°F Fog
Tuesday 66°F 43°F Overcast
Wednesday 69°F 46°F Overcast
Thursday 71°F 49°F Clear sky
Friday 70°F 53°F Drizzle: light
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here