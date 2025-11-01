11/1/25: Overcast Evening with Mild Breeze at 57°F, Drizzle Earlier Today

At 5:00 PM in Williamson County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 56.8°F and a light breeze at 2.7 mph. There is currently no precipitation.

Earlier today, the area reached a high of 59.7°F and a low of 38.8°F. Winds peaked at 9.7 mph, and there was a moderate drizzle, combining to a total precipitation of 0.04 inches despite a 59% chance forecast.

Tonight, conditions are expected to remain overcast with the temperature dropping to a low of 45.9°F. Winds will continue at speeds up to 9.7 mph, and the chance of precipitation holds steady at 59%.

Residents should anticipate similar weather conditions into the evening and prepare for moderate temperatures and potential light rain. Keep an eye on local weather updates for any changes.

Today’s Details High 60°F Low 39°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 67% UV Index 3.8 (Moderate) Precip 59% chance · 0.04 in Now 57°F · feels 55°F Sunrise 7:10am Sunset 5:51pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 60°F 39°F Drizzle: moderate Sunday 48°F 42°F Rain: moderate Monday 60°F 44°F Fog Tuesday 66°F 43°F Overcast Wednesday 69°F 46°F Overcast Thursday 71°F 49°F Clear sky Friday 70°F 53°F Drizzle: light

