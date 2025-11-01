11/1/25: Overcast Evening with Mild Breeze at 57°F, Drizzle Earlier Today

At 5:00 PM in Williamson County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 56.8°F and a light breeze at 2.7 mph. There is currently no precipitation.
Earlier today, the area reached a high of 59.7°F and a low of 38.8°F. Winds peaked at 9.7 mph, and there was a moderate drizzle, combining to a total precipitation of 0.04 inches despite a 59% chance forecast.
Tonight, conditions are expected to remain overcast with the temperature dropping to a low of 45.9°F. Winds will continue at speeds up to 9.7 mph, and the chance of precipitation holds steady at 59%.
Residents should anticipate similar weather conditions into the evening and prepare for moderate temperatures and potential light rain. Keep an eye on local weather updates for any changes.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|60°F
|39°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Sunday
|48°F
|42°F
|Rain: moderate
|Monday
|60°F
|44°F
|Fog
|Tuesday
|66°F
|43°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|69°F
|46°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|71°F
|49°F
|Clear sky
|Friday
|70°F
|53°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
