11/1/25: Overcast Evening, Current 44.6°F After a Mild and Drizzly Day

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is currently 44.6°F with overcast skies. Winds are blowing at 10.7 mph with no precipitation observed at this hour.

Today, the area experienced a high of 59.7°F and a low of 38.8°F. Winds reached up to 13.7 mph, with a moderate drizzle contributing to a total precipitation of 0.04 inches. The chance of precipitation earlier today was 58%.

Looking ahead to tonight, the forecast predicts partly cloudy skies with a low temperature of 43.3°F. Wind speeds may again peak at 13.7 mph. The chance of precipitation remains constant at 58%.

Residents should stay updated on the weather conditions if planning any outdoor activities due to the ongoing variability in winds and temperature.

Today’s Details High 60°F Low 39°F Wind 14 mph Humidity 88% UV Index 3.8 (Moderate) Precip 58% chance · 0.04 in Now 45°F · feels 38°F Sunrise 7:10am Sunset 5:51pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 60°F 39°F Drizzle: moderate Sunday 49°F 39°F Drizzle: moderate Monday 55°F 37°F Fog Tuesday 67°F 43°F Overcast Wednesday 69°F 47°F Overcast Thursday 71°F 49°F Clear sky Friday 70°F 54°F Drizzle: moderate

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email