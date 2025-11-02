11/1/25: Overcast Evening, Current 44.6°F After a Mild and Drizzly Day

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is currently 44.6°F with overcast skies. Winds are blowing at 10.7 mph with no precipitation observed at this hour.

Today, the area experienced a high of 59.7°F and a low of 38.8°F. Winds reached up to 13.7 mph, with a moderate drizzle contributing to a total precipitation of 0.04 inches. The chance of precipitation earlier today was 58%.

Looking ahead to tonight, the forecast predicts partly cloudy skies with a low temperature of 43.3°F. Wind speeds may again peak at 13.7 mph. The chance of precipitation remains constant at 58%.

Residents should stay updated on the weather conditions if planning any outdoor activities due to the ongoing variability in winds and temperature.

Today’s Details

High
60°F
Low
39°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
88%
UV Index
3.8 (Moderate)
Precip
58% chance · 0.04 in
Now
45°F · feels 38°F
Sunrise
7:10am
Sunset
5:51pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 60°F 39°F Drizzle: moderate
Sunday 49°F 39°F Drizzle: moderate
Monday 55°F 37°F Fog
Tuesday 67°F 43°F Overcast
Wednesday 69°F 47°F Overcast
Thursday 71°F 49°F Clear sky
Friday 70°F 54°F Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours

