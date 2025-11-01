11/1/25: Clear Sky and 59°F, Moderate Rain Expected, Wind Up to 9.4 mph Tonight

By
Source Staff
-

At 1:50 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is currently 58.6°F under clear skies with a light breeze blowing at 3.4 mph. No precipitation has been recorded at this time.

Today’s temperature is expected to peak at 59°F with winds reaching up to 9.4 mph. Despite the clear conditions now, there’s a 40% chance of moderate rain later today, with potential precipitation totaling approximately 0.37 inches.

Tonight, the weather will turn overcast with lows dipping to 47.8°F. Wind speeds will continue to be felt at up to 9.4 mph, and there remains a 40% chance of rain as the evening progresses.

Residents should prepare for changing conditions as the day moves into night, particularly with the possibility of rain and overcast skies.

Today’s Details

High
59°F
Low
39°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
64%
UV Index
3.8 (Moderate)
Precip
40% chance · 0.37 in
Now
59°F · feels 57°F
Sunrise
7:10am
Sunset
5:51pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 59°F 39°F Rain: moderate
Sunday 50°F 42°F Rain: moderate
Monday 60°F 37°F Fog
Tuesday 66°F 43°F Overcast
Wednesday 69°F 46°F Overcast
Thursday 71°F 49°F Clear sky
Friday 70°F 53°F Drizzle: light
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here