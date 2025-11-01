11/1/25: Clear Sky and 59°F, Moderate Rain Expected, Wind Up to 9.4 mph Tonight

At 1:50 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is currently 58.6°F under clear skies with a light breeze blowing at 3.4 mph. No precipitation has been recorded at this time.

Today’s temperature is expected to peak at 59°F with winds reaching up to 9.4 mph. Despite the clear conditions now, there’s a 40% chance of moderate rain later today, with potential precipitation totaling approximately 0.37 inches.

Tonight, the weather will turn overcast with lows dipping to 47.8°F. Wind speeds will continue to be felt at up to 9.4 mph, and there remains a 40% chance of rain as the evening progresses.

Residents should prepare for changing conditions as the day moves into night, particularly with the possibility of rain and overcast skies.

Today’s Details High 59°F Low 39°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 64% UV Index 3.8 (Moderate) Precip 40% chance · 0.37 in Now 59°F · feels 57°F Sunrise 7:10am Sunset 5:51pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 59°F 39°F Rain: moderate Sunday 50°F 42°F Rain: moderate Monday 60°F 37°F Fog Tuesday 66°F 43°F Overcast Wednesday 69°F 46°F Overcast Thursday 71°F 49°F Clear sky Friday 70°F 53°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email