10th Annual Raise the Roofs Fundraiser Sells Out

The 10th annual Friends of Franklin Parks “Raise the Roofs” fundraiser takes place on Saturday, August 21 at the Park at Harlinsdale Farm, and this year’s sold-out event will place the spotlight on past and future projects made possible through community support.

Presented by Wesley Financial Group, more than 50 key community partners have signed on to make Raise the Roofs a success. And while the main event is now sold out, anyone can help support the non-profit organization’s mission of connecting and enhancing Franklin’s park system. An incredible silent auction featuring dozens of items is now live online, and the public can bid electronically all the way up to the event.

A Friday night polo match also gives the public a chance to get involved – the USA team will square off against the Mexico team, thanks to Franklin Polo Academy. Gates open at 5:45 p.m. on August 20, and the ball drops for the main match at 7 p.m. Tickets and concessions will be available on-site, with proceeds benefiting Friends of Franklin Parks.

“The weekend of festivities gives us a chance to not only raise money for the organization that is put to good use for the entire community’s enjoyment, but also to highlight how much has been accomplished,” said Torrey Barnhill, Friends of Franklin Parks executive director. “Thanks to our collaboration with the City of Franklin and a host of community partners, we have much to celebrate – this is the essence of a public-private partnership. Our event chairs, Lisa and Bob Ravener and Jennifer and Jamey Parker, have done a phenomenal job of planning this record-breaking milestone.”

Barnhill cites the soon-to-begin restoration of the historic Hayes House at Harlinsdale, as well as the design phase of a pedestrian bridge across the Harpeth River to the Chestnut Bend neighborhood, a long-awaited project that will greatly improve connectivity among our parks via existing trails and greenways.

In addition to Wesley Financial Group as Presenting Sponsor, other key supporters include: Winners’ Circle sponsors Bob and Lisa Ravener; Franklin Park; Mayor Ken and Linda Moore; and Randy Jones and Associates. Our Platinum sponsor is Jamey Parker with The Parker McCoy Cernoch Group.

VIP Polo sponsors include Berry Farms/Boyle Development and B. Riley Wealth Management. Cocktail party sponsors are Jackson National Life Insurance Company and Regent Homes. The After Party Sponsor is Tennessee Equine Hospital.

Gold Sponsors include Barge Design Solutions; Battle Ground Academy; Bell and Associates Construction; Civil Constructors; FirstBank; EnableComp; Jones Bros; Lipman; Triumph Bank; Benesch; MTLC Building Group; TTL; Stites and Harbison, PLLC; Williamson Medical Center/Bone and Joint Institute. Silver Sponsors are 906 Studio Architects, LLC; Peter and Claire Bray; First Horizon Bank; Ford Classic Homes; Goodwyn Mills Caywood; Highwoods Properties; Inflo Design Group, LLC; Lee Company; Tina & Pierret; Renasant Bank; Kiser Vogrin Design/Terracon; Stacey Watson Consults; TMPartners; and Truist Bank.

The Supporting Sponsors include Down to the Wire; Hester and Cook; Integrated Production Solutions; Outdoor Classic Structures; and Southern Events.

Participating food purveyors and restaurants include A. Marshall Hospitality; I Love Juice Bar; Menu Maker; Meridee’s Breadbasket; Triple Crown Bakery; Cool Cafe and Circa. Lipman is providing beer, wine and cocktails for the event.

All proceeds benefit Friends of Franklin Parks and the organization’s efforts to continually enhance and connect the City’s incredible park system.

Those interested in making a contribution to or learning more about Friends of Franklin Parks can visit www.friendsoffranklinparks.org