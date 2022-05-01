10th Annual Pickin’ in the Park Returns with Two Locations

The 10th annual Pickin’ in the Park concert series will be hosted in Thompson’s Station for the first time starting in May at Sarah Benson Park and will be returning to Harvey Park in Spring Hill.

The music will kick off Saturday, May 14, at Sarah Benson Park and will be held there on the second Saturday of each month through September. Admission will be free and open to the public.

Longtime musician Matt Meyer began Spring Hill’s longest-running concert series a decade ago. Meyer will be responsible for hosting these events at Sarah Benson Park after receiving approval from the Thompson’s Station Parks & Rec. Advisory Board.

This year, Pickin’ in the Park is completely independent and proudly sponsored by Lee Company, Groove Life, Thompson’s Station Lifestyle magazine, UAW Local 1853 Spring Hill, Premier Chiropractic and an individual, Scott Miller.

“Come out and enjoy being in community together. Hang out with your neighbors, bring your friends and enjoy some good music and good food,” Meyer said.

Pack a blanket or a lawn chair and come hungry, because each concert will have a different local food truck. Planned vendors include Taqueria Jalisco, Pinchy’s Lobster Co., The Love Bus, Stanley Sno, ML Rose Craft Burgers Truck, CD’s BBQ and Fruity Lemon Grill.

For updates, follow @pickininthepark_tn on Instagram or visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/SpringHillPickinInThePark.

The shows at Sarah Benson Park will be May 14, June 11, July 9, Aug. 13 and Sept. 10. Sarah Benson Park is at 1513 Thompson’s Station Road W. in Thompson’s Station.

The concerts at Harvey Park will be May 28, June 18, July 23 and Aug. 27. Harvey Park is located at 4001 Miles Johnson Parkway in Spring Hill.