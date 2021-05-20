10th Anniversary of Raise the Roofs Event Set for August 2021

After the global pandemic caused Friends of Franklin Parks’ annual “Raise the Roofs” fundraiser to be a drive-through event last year, the organization is set to hold the 10th Annual edition of the summer’s best party in its full form on August 21st at the Park at Harlinsdale Farm.

Lisa and Bob Ravener, along with Jennifer and Jamey Parker, will bring their unique expertise and perspectives to the event as the 2021 Chairs.

Bob Ravener, who chairs the organization’s development committee, was executive vice president and chief people officer at the Dollar General Company before retiring to focus on consulting and community service. As Williamson County residents since 2008, Bob and Lisa are avid users of the city’s parks and trails, where they enjoy spending time with their three children and four grandchildren. Bob serves on the boards of Goodwill Industries International and Franklin’s Downtown Neighborhood Association, and is a member of the City’s Civil War Historical Commission and the Downtown Franklin Rotary Club.

Jennifer and Jamey Parker, Board president of Friends of Franklin Parks, have been residents of Franklin for more than 20 years. Jamey is a senior vice president with Morgan Stanley, and Jennifer is the President/CEO of Parker Haven Interiors. The Parkers have both served on numerous non-profit boards, including the Williamson Medical Center Foundation, The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, the Franklin Theatre, Williamson County CASA, and Studio Tenn.

“Harlinsdale holds a special place for all of us, a true community gem that provides something for everyone and preserves the majestic open green space and history of this incredible property,” said Jennifer Parker. “We are thrilled to be co-chairing Raise the Roofs this year, excited to gather people outdoors safely to support and celebrate the accomplishments of Friends of Franklin Parks, and eager to look to the future of preserving more incredible structures like The Hayes House for all to enjoy.

“This year will be a special 10-year Anniversary event to celebrate the support, preservation, growth and generous giving to our fabulous Franklin Parks, and we look forward to seeing everyone there.”

A twilight polo event on Friday, August 20th will kick off the celebration, with the main event to be held on Saturday, August 21st from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Stay tuned for ticket details in the coming weeks. For sponsorship information and other details, please contact FOFP Executive Director Torrey Barnhill at [email protected] or by phone at (615) 674-5388.

Founded in 2011, the not-for-profit Friends of Franklin Parks, Inc. exists to cultivate stewardship within the community to preserve cultural and natural resources, enhance the parks and trails experience and expand its legacy for future generations