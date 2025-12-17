100 Pizza Opens in Brentwood

100 Pizza — a Brentwood family-owned, family-run pizzeria crafting 100 limited-edition pizzas every day — is now open at 214 Ward Circle, Suite 200, inside Brentwood Corners, next to Serrato’s and in the same building once home to the beloved Joey’s Pizza.

Founded by Michael Wilde and the Wilde family, 100 Pizza blends artisanal precision with neighborhood soul — a local spot where every pizza is made from scratch, baked with intention, and finished with a touch of flame-kissed attitude. “We’re here to make the pizza you crave — not just pizza that’s something you eat, but something you remember,” says founder Michael Wilde.

HOW IT STARTED

For years, Michael traveled back and forth to New York, sampling legendary slices, talking to owners and chefs, and absorbing every scrap of wisdom they’d share. “There’s absolutely a science to great pizza,” he says. “And no two pizza chefs do it the same.”

Back home in Brentwood, the Wilde family built a test kitchen and spent years experimenting — fails, triumphs, refinements, and breakthroughs — until the dough, the char, and the flavor finally came together. “It was just us in the garage, trying everything we could think of. One day everything just came together and we all looked at each other like… yeah, this could be great,” says Parker Wilde.

While the research guided the mission, the refinement came from our pizza chefs, Stephen Younger and Jose Iniguez, who have cooked over a million pizzas in their careers. Their decades of experience helped transform our ideas into the signature 100 Pizza dough and BakeChar process served today.

THE DOUGH

The team at 100 Pizza is unapologetically fanatical about dough. Conversations about hydration levels, yeast ratios, proofing cycles, water pH, and calcium content are a daily occurrence. If someone overheard them, they might think they’d stumbled into a science lab — and honestly, that wouldn’t be far from the truth. Dough is the foundation of every pizza, and perfection begins long before it hits the oven.

IS IT THE WATER?

Everyone has heard the legend that New York pizza owes its greatness to the water, and some restaurants even try to ship NYC water across the country. The team at 100 Pizza took a more practical and scientific approach. Tennessee tap water is great for everyday use but too hard for proper dough development.

To solve this, the water is purified through reverse osmosis to remove excess minerals and then carefully rebuilt to match the water profiles of classic East Coast pizza cities like New York and Boston. It’s not the only secret to the dough, but it’s one of many thoughtful steps they take to ensure each pizza starts with the best possible foundation. A bit fanatical? Absolutely — but fanaticism is part of the craft.

100 PIZZA’S NOT-SO-SECRET SECRET: PREMIUM INGREDIENTS, ZERO SHORTCUTS

There’s no corporate supply chain dropping off pre-prepped toppings at 100 Pizza. Everything is made fresh in-house, in full view of guests. The team shreds its own cheese, cooks Italian and Northern Italian sausages from fresh sausage, never pre-cooked, grows fresh basil, prepares sauce by hand, and chops toppings fresh every single day. Every pizza is finished with 24-month aged Parmigiano Reggiano.

The philosophy is simple: obsess over every detail and prioritize quality over quantity.

THE MENU

The menu at 100 Pizza is designed for people who truly love pizza. Guests will find favorites like Cup Char Pepperoni, Crumble & Slice Sausage, Meat Meet Meat, and The Meat & Three, alongside a lineup of white pizzas made with house-made Calabrian cream instead of marinara. These include the Mushroom Crema, and the Veggie Bianco — perfect for those who prefer a meat-free experience without sacrificing flavor.

Slices are available in-store only until 6:45 PM Monday through Saturday and until 6:00 PM on Sundays.

RADICAL PIZZA FOCUS

At 100 Pizza, pizza isn’t a menu item — it’s the mission. The restaurant offers no wings, no burgers, no tacos, and no distractions. The entire focus is crafting the best possible pizza, made with intention, precision, and personality.

“We’re not chasing volume — we’re chasing flavor,” says Michael. “We bake 100 pizzas a day because we believe great pizza should feel rare. We want people to crave it, talk about it, and come back for it.”

100 Pizza is now open at 214 Ward Circle, Suite 200, in Brentwood, Tennessee. For menus, updates, and a behind-the-scenes look at the craft, visit onehundredpizza.com or follow @onehundredpizza on Instagram. The shop is busiest on Friday and Saturday nights and offers limited dine-in seating with just 13 seats — so come early, come hungry, and come ready for great pizza.

