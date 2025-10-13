$100,000 Powerball Winner Sold in Tennessee

Congrats to a lucky Tennessee Powerball winner, who won $100,000 in the drawing held Oct. 11 by matching four of five numbers plus the Powerball and using Power Play. The play was purchased through Anytime Lottery, which is the Tennessee Lottery’s convenient option for players to purchase tickets online.

To use this option, players simply download the TN iLottery Official App, create an account, and purchase Powerball and Mega Millions tickets online in a few simple steps. Plus, players can check winning numbers and stay up-to-date on the current jackpots, all from the convenience of their mobile device.

The Lottery reminds players to have fun and play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win.

About the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation

The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation operates from the revenue it generates through the sale of its products. Since January 20, 2004, the Lottery has raised more than $8 billion to fund designated education programs, including college grants, scholarships, and K-12 after-school programs. In addition to the educational beneficiaries, players have won more than $21.7 billion in prizes and Lottery retailers have earned more than $2 billion in commissions.

