$100,000 Powerball Winner in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO/KINGSTON – As jackpots for the Tennessee Lottery’s two mega-jackpot games continue to climb, thousands of players in the state win prizes along the way. That includes two big winners from last night’s Powerball drawing—a $100,000 winner in Murfreesboro and a $50,000 winner in Kingston.

Both winners matched four numbers plus the Powerball to win the base prize of $50,000, but the Murfreesboro player doubled the winnings by adding the Power Play multiplier option for an extra dollar.

The $100,000 ticket was sold at Publix, 2650 New Salem Hwy. in Murfreesboro. The $50,000 ticket was sold at River Bend, 3549 Decatur Hwy. in Kingston.

The Powerball jackpot has risen to $419 million for Monday, while the Mega Millions jackpot has soared to $800 million for Tuesday.

The Lottery reminds players to have fun and play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win.

Source: Tn Lottery

