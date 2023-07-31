10-year-old Dies After Being Shot by Stepbrother in Nashville

A 10-year-old boy has died after he was allegedly shot by his step brother on Sunday in a Percy Priest neighborhood.

Metro Nashville Police responded to the incident on Sunday around 10:40 a.m. in the 3400 block of Meadowlake Terrace.

Youth Services detectives say a 14-year-old was handling a nine-millimeter semi-automatic pistol when it went off and struck his 10-year-old stepbrother, Lathan Sweatt, in the head.

Lathan, his 12-year-old brother and 14-year-old stepbrother were upstairs playing when the stepbrother retrieved the pistol from the top of a closet in the room. Their parents had reportedly left the house to run an errand with two other children.

Lathan was taken to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital where he later died.

Police have not released any other information at this time.