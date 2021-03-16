10 Ways to Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with Kids

St. Patrick’s Day is traditionally thought of as an adult’s holiday but it can be equally as fun for kids. You can use these ideas to introduce your children to this Irish holiday that has become a global celebration.
1. Rainbow Shaker Wands
St. Patty’s Day wouldn’t be the same without rainbows and gold! Bring some magic into your kid’s day with this fun craft that is easy to make, musical and can be put together with things you most likely already have around the house (with exception to the jingle bells). Instructions for Rainbow Shaker Wands
2. Have a Green Feast with an Irish Movie
Enjoy all things green while spending quality time together. Let the kids help prep all of the St. Patrick’s Day-themed food before indulging in some Irish culture. Some green food ideas: guacamole and chips, green J-ELLO, green candies, fresh fruits and veggies (celery, avocados cucumbers, kiwi, melons and grapes to name a few), fresh lettuce wraps and spinach pesto over pasta. Some Irish-themed, family-friendly movies we suggest: The Secret of Kells, Song of the Sea and the classic Disney movie Luck of the Irish.
3. Make a Rainbow
This craft is geared more towards the preschoolers in your life but big kids will have just as much fun. Easy, simple and requiring few items to create, these colorful rainbows will light up your kid’s day. Instructions for Rainbow Craft
4. Craft a St. Patrick’s Day Drink
Whether you choose a punch or a milkshake, these recipes will not only bring some St. Patty’s Day green to your life but also taste delicious. How does a Shamrock Punch sound with notes of pineapple and lime? How about a Peppermint Candy Shake with flavors of peppermint and vanilla? Click here for 7 delicious recipes your kids will love to taste and help create!
5. Go on a Gold Coin Hunt
Buy a bag of those classic gold coins we’ve all loved since childhood. While the kids are busy doing a St. Patrick’s Day craft, hide the coins throughout the house. Let your kids loose to search the house and find bits of treasure. When all of the coins are found, they can indulge in their new golden treats. Want to add a fun twist? Make a rule: They can eat one coin in exchange for learning one of these fun St. Patrick’s Day facts.
6. Make Your Own Leprechaun
There is something so whimsical about a leprechaun. Children find them fascinating and magical. Allow them to create some magic of their own by crafting a, pint-sized leprechaun with this charming craft from Moments of Mommyhood.
7. Bake some Irish Soda Bread
There really is no better way to learn a culture than by its food. A classic St. Patrick’s Day favorite, Irish Soda Bread is a rustic way to celebrate this holiday. Let your kids try their hand at baking this easy Irish Soda Bread recipe.
8. Attempt an Irish Jig
The great thing about YouTube is the ability to learn just about anything with a click of a button. Search for some traditional Irish dancing and watch as your kids laugh and express themselves through dance while learning about the Irish culture.
9. Check Your Leprechaun Name
Did you know we all have a secret name we use only on St. Patrick’s Day? Check out this Leprechaun Name Generator and use only your leprechaun name for the entire day.
10. Build a Leprechaun Trap
Catching a leprechaun can be tricky. They are small pranksters who love to prey on unsuspecting people. See if you can outwit one of these magical little guys by setting a trap for him. Beware: legend says you cannot take your eyes off him for even a second or he will disappear.