10 Ways to Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with Kids

5. Go on a Gold Coin Hunt

Buy a bag of those classic gold coins we’ve all loved since childhood. While the kids are busy doing a St. Patrick’s Day craft, hide the coins throughout the house. Let your kids loose to search the house and find bits of treasure. When all of the coins are found, they can indulge in their new golden treats. Want to add a fun twist? Make a rule: They can eat one coin in exchange for learning one of these fun St. Patrick’s Day facts.