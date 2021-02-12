10 Ways to Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Your Kids

1. Make a Special Dinner

I love spending time with my littles in the kitchen. Kids love to get messy and create. Here is a fun recipe to celebrate Valentine’s Day together through food:

Heart Shaped Calzones:

2 cans Pillsbury Classic Pizza Crust Dough

1 jar of your favorite marinara sauce

Mozzarella cheese (shredded or freshly sliced)

Sliced pepperoni

Parmesan cheese

1 tbsp melted butter

Salt & pepper

Heat the oven to 375 degrees. Lightly grease a cookie sheet. Unroll the cans of dough onto a work surface. Take a heart shaped cookie cutter and cut out several hearts (3-5 per roll). Take half of the dough hearts and layer with pepperoni and mozzarella cheese, leave room around the ages to seal later. Take the remaining dough hearts and place on top of the layered ones. Crimp the edges of dough together with a fork. Set the hearts on the cookie sheet. Brush dough with melted butter and sprinkle with parmesan cheese, salt & pepper. Bake 10-15 minutes or until crust is golden brown. Serve with warm marinara sauce.