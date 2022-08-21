10 Trending Au Naturel Looks to Keep Your Home Feeling Fresh All Year Round

There has recently been an increase in neutrals and natural finishes in the home. Whether it’s wood, limestone, or greenery, bringing this organic modern style into your space will have you feeling fresh and trendy all year round.
Our top pick to nail the all-natural trend is Bel Terra’s Liberty Grove tile which offers a polished white sheen reminiscent of marble behind a cascading waterfall. Hints of gray throughout add warmth and movement and make this tile a top choice for the trendiest of spaces.
1What Is Organic and Natural Design?
Thanks to the last two years of being cooped up inside due to the pandemic, many homeowners are looking for new ways to infuse life and natural elements into their space to create an organic home design. Using curved forms and nonuniform lines, natural design uses decor that blends in with the surroundings rather than sticking out as polished or man-made.
Organic modernism aims to integrate architecture into a whole environment using everything from natural design trends like wood floors, rattan furniture, and natural stone countertops. Mix whites with light neutral tones to encourage an open and organic feel in your space.
2All Natural Flooring
One way to integrate the au naturel trend throughout your home is with your floors. Choose floors that are either made from natural materials or have the appearance of authentic wood and stone. Our flooring recommendations include:
- Marble tile
- Vintage oak hardwood
- Natural fiber carpet
Bel Terra Liberty Grove in Ultra White
The white marble-look porcelain tile is more resistant to moisture than its ceramic counterpart, making it the ideal choice for high-traffic areas likely to see wet shoes or spills. Instantly elevate your bathroom, kitchen, or foyer with this elegant marble look. Its detailed veining replicates the impurities of various minerals which are naturally found within authentic marble.
Rustic River Pinnacle Point in Vintage Oak
A vintage oak hand-scraped hardwood, this light-finished plank beautifully displays the character markings of natural oak trees. Featuring an aluminum oxide finish and engineered hardwood structure, you can now install these stunning oak floors in even the hard-to-reach places of your home.
Resista Soft Style Hitching Post Fleck in Lunette
Made of PET Polyester, this textured cut-pile carpet can be melted down and refashioned into new forms of fiber while maintaining its strength and durability. The soft fibers and natural colors of this carpet gracefully complement any natural home design.
3Au Naturel Inspired Design
Caption: Design by MICHELLE BERWICK Photography by LARRY ARNAL
Multi-media materials are on display in this gorgeous kitchen design by Michelle Berwick. From the hand-blown glass lighting fixture to the marble countertops and the wooden shelves, this kitchen beautifully blends organic materials to create a cohesive modern design.
Caption: Design by HIBOU DESIGN + CO Photography by MIKE CHAJECKI
Using muted colors and tones found in nature, Hibou Design creates a space emblematic of organic modernism while adding a splash of greenery through nature-inspired artwork and large potted plants.
Caption: Design by PATTI WILSON Photography by MIKE CHAJECKI
In this organic design by Patti Wilson, wood dominates the space from the table to the hardwood floors and the furniture. The room doesn’t feel overwhelmed by wood though, because of the bold black accent color from the framed photographs and the black finished wood console.
Interested in reading more about our top ten flooring trends for 2022? Check out Carpet One Floor & Home’s Trending 10 page and our latest blog on pet-friendly floors.