10 Trending Au Naturel Looks to Keep Your Home Feeling Fresh All Year Round

2 All Natural Flooring

One way to integrate the au naturel trend throughout your home is with your floors. Choose floors that are either made from natural materials or have the appearance of authentic wood and stone. Our flooring recommendations include:

Marble tile

Vintage oak hardwood

Natural fiber carpet

Bel Terra Liberty Grove in Ultra White

The white marble-look porcelain tile is more resistant to moisture than its ceramic counterpart, making it the ideal choice for high-traffic areas likely to see wet shoes or spills. Instantly elevate your bathroom, kitchen, or foyer with this elegant marble look. Its detailed veining replicates the impurities of various minerals which are naturally found within authentic marble.

Rustic River Pinnacle Point in Vintage Oak

A vintage oak hand-scraped hardwood, this light-finished plank beautifully displays the character markings of natural oak trees. Featuring an aluminum oxide finish and engineered hardwood structure, you can now install these stunning oak floors in even the hard-to-reach places of your home.

Resista Soft Style Hitching Post Fleck in Lunette

Made of PET Polyester, this textured cut-pile carpet can be melted down and refashioned into new forms of fiber while maintaining its strength and durability. The soft fibers and natural colors of this carpet gracefully complement any natural home design.