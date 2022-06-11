10 Things to Know About Estate Sales

If you love vintage items, rare finds and simply one-of-a-kind finds, estate sales are a great way to shop. Estate Sales are not garage sales, as estate sales offer a house full of items when someone wishes to downsize or has passed away.
Estate sales are a great place to find unique items for the home. With Baby Boomers getting older, and the current generation not really into hand-me-downs of their parent or grandparent’s old stuff, there are many opportunities to find well-made items that are often one of a kind.
In just about every recent magazine and blog, interior designers are talking about focusing on blending vintage pieces with new items. Instead of buying a reproduction Mid-Century Modern piece of furniture, you can get the real thing. And the real thing is usually much better made.
For those who are into upcycling, there are all kinds of uncommon items just waiting for a new use in a loving home. And rethinking the use of some very unwanted times, like early 20th-century china cabinets, will keep them out of the dump. Much better for the environment.
Here are a few tips about estate sales, be you planning to have one to downsize, if you are selling items of a family member who has passed away, or if you are an estate sale shopper.
1The whole house will be tagged for sale.
You will find everything from a half bag of alphabet pasta to a vintage Victorian bed. There is a lot of trash mixed in with the gold mines. Get on Estatesale.com and look at what there is before you go. They don’t photograph everything, but the photos will give you a good idea of what is for sale. If you see nothing you are interested in having, or it is not your style of stuff, don’t bother.
2Have a plan.
Just like auctions, estate sales can draw you in and you can walk home with a lot of stuff you don’t need. Make a list of specific things you are looking for. You may collect milk glass. If there is no milk glass, don’t buy anything else. Or if you make yard art out of old glass plates, aim for just getting glass plates.
3Budget what you will spend.
If you have nothing special in mind, then keep yourself to a budget. For example, limit yourself to $20. You can get a lot for $20.
4Be aware of what is popular.
Designer clothing, vintage cookware, tools, very old books (like from the 19th and early 20th centuries), Mid-Century Modern furniture, small appliances, shoes and handbags, costume jewelry, gardening equipment, and unique décor. These items are hot right now. Beware that things go hot and cold fast.
5Be aware of what is not popular.
Sadly, few people are interested in china, glassware, or silver-plated anything. That silver-plated coffee service that your grandmother paid a fortune for 30 years ago can be bought at a second-hand store for five bucks. Sterling still sells. Sadly, it is often sold as melt.
6Sales organized by a company vs individual.
If the sale is run by a company, the merchandise will probably start out priced higher, but as you get closer to the last day or late in the day, they will haggle. When someone is doing it themselves, it might be harder for them to let the stuff go. Or they might be ready to get rid of all of it and sell items for a song.
There are a lot of businesses that run estate sales for a living. If you are interested in having an estate sale, you leave everything in the house as is, the estate sale company goes in and prices items, and they display the nicer items. For all their work, they get a percentage of the profits. That percentage can be from 30 to 50%. They may charge additional fees to remove the trash after the sale. Or you can do it all yourself. Estate sales are time-consuming. So, is it worth your time to do it yourself?
7Be prepared to take your items home that day.
Know that you have to remove the items you bought that day. And, more than likely, there will be no one to help you lift anything. If you want to buy furniture, arrive with a truck and help to lift and get it into your truck or car.
8Be willing to dig.
Especially in homes that are a huge mess. You never know what cool things you will find, like a vintage ‘pill’ remover for cashmere sweaters that works better than any of the modern ones. But you will often have to go into old sheds and creepy cellars. For some reason, the cool stuff is in weird places.
9Don’t be afraid to haggle.
When you haggle, if they will not agree to the price you want to pay, walk away. Sometimes they will relent just to get something for it, especially in the last hour of the sale.
10When the sale is over, it’s over.
If you think that the estate sale company will give you a break on something that didn’t sell the next day, think again. They’d rather donate it. Maybe you can chase down which non-profit they donated the left-over items to and get a good deal there. Or maybe not. Decide if you want to take that chance.