10 Things to Know About Estate Sales

If you love vintage items, rare finds and simply one-of-a-kind finds, estate sales are a great way to shop. Estate Sales are not garage sales, as estate sales offer a house full of items when someone wishes to downsize or has passed away.

Estate sales are a great place to find unique items for the home. With Baby Boomers getting older, and the current generation not really into hand-me-downs of their parent or grandparent’s old stuff, there are many opportunities to find well-made items that are often one of a kind.

In just about every recent magazine and blog, interior designers are talking about focusing on blending vintage pieces with new items. Instead of buying a reproduction Mid-Century Modern piece of furniture, you can get the real thing. And the real thing is usually much better made.

For those who are into upcycling, there are all kinds of uncommon items just waiting for a new use in a loving home. And rethinking the use of some very unwanted times, like early 20th-century china cabinets, will keep them out of the dump. Much better for the environment.

Here are a few tips about estate sales, be you planning to have one to downsize, if you are selling items of a family member who has passed away, or if you are an estate sale shopper.