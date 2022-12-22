10 Places to Get a Last Minute Christmas Gift in Brentwood

Brentwood offers a variety of boutique and unique shops.
Whether you are looking for stylish women’s clothing, jewelry, gifts for the home, fun experiences for the kids, a one of a kind gift for someone who has everything, care for a pampered pet, a superb spirit or get involved in the growing interest in biking, there is a local shop to fulfill your needs.
1Vignette
130 Wilson Pike
Brentwood, Tennessee
(615) 370-7990
https://www.vignettebrentwoodtn.com/
Hours: Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
Saturday, 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
Vignette Boutique offers a carefully coordinated collection of women’s clothing, gifts, jewelry, home décor and women’s accessories that is richly layered, visually aesthetic and made for the modern lifestyle. Located in the heart of Brentwood, Tennessee, it has a calm and inspiring atmosphere and tone that provides todays woman with a relaxing escape from the stresses of the day. They hand select their merchandise from a wide variety of vendors to bring their customers the most unique pieces.
2The Snooty Fox
149 Wilson Pike Circle
Brentwood, Tennessee
(615) 661-4565
https://www.facebook.com/TheSnootyFoxBrentwood/
Hours: Monday through Saturday, 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
A quaint home furnishings shop in downtown Brentwood, it is filled with ideas for the Transitional home. Owners Greg Akin and Craven Thomas make a point of blending locally sourced as well as the most fabulous times they find in the market. Many of the upholstered pieces can be customized. Offering great customer service as well as design know-how, they have had people come in with the photo of a blank room and a few ideas and come out with what they wanted, only better. Many of their customers say they are the best interior designers in Nashville.
3Brilliant Sky Toys and Books
1705 Mallory Lane, Suite 100
Brentwood, Tennessee
(615) 434-4515
https://bskytoys.com/
Hours: Monday through Saturday, 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.
Sunday, 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.
Located in Cool Springs, Brilliant Sky Toys and Books is known for a curated collection of toys that provide playthings of quality, innovation, inspired design, sound development and exceptional entertainment value. These toys range from classics to new finds. Their books are chosen to inspire children to discover, experience, explore, interact and enjoy.
4Flour Power
330 Franklin Road
Brentwood, Tennessee
(615) 961-3466
https://www.flourpowerstudios.com/nashville
Hours: Tuesday through Thursday, and Saturday 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Friday, 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m.
Flour Power Nashville opened in early 2020 as the 12th franchise within the Flour Power family. Owner, Shannon Mock Miller spent over 30 years working in the restaurant and party planning business. During that time, she cultivated a huge extended family within the Nashville community. In 2016, when she became a single mother, she set out to create the best life possible for her and her young daughter by starting her own business. “One night I decided to look into franchise ownership and while scrolling through the different opportunities, Flour Power Kids Cooking Studio literally jumped off the page,” she says on her website. The business offers cooking classes for kids and adults, etiquette classes, summer camps, kids day out programs, birthday parties, family cooking classes, and team building activities.
5Brinkmann’s Wine and Spirits
127 Franklin Road
Brentwood, Tennessee
(615) 678-6585
https://www.brinkmannswine-spirits.com/
Hours: Monday through Saturday, 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Sunday, 1:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.
Give yourself plenty of time, you’ll want to stay awhile, chat, experience. The team here knows their stuff and they want to educate their customers so they truly appreciate the various libations they carry in their convenient store on Franklin Road. Staff are interested in experience and dialogue, not just selling bottles of wine or carefully selected fine liquors. Tim Brinkmann knows his stuff. As a recent customer said, “Stopped by today in my continuing search for a great whiskey place. My search is over! Tim has a great selection, and what’s more important, a great breadth of knowledge to share. Stop by for some “continuing education” and leave with a bottle or three. You won’t be disappointed!!”
6Brentwood Jewelry and Gifts
7012 Church Street East
Brentwood, Tennessee
(615) 373-5959
https://www.brentwoodjewelry.com/
Hours: Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.
Saturday, 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
Focused on quality products and service, Brentwood Jewelry and Gifts has been serving Brentwood for 50 years. It has been owned and operated by the Emamalie family for three generations. Located in old downtown, they provide a selection of unique custom jewelry and a fine selection of gift items for the distinguished gentleman like cufflinks and money clips. They also offer watches, bracelets, earrings, pendants, bridal rings for men and women, and a number of services like custom jewelry design, watch and jewelry repair, engraving and appraisals.
7R.B.’s Cyclery
99 Seaboard Lane
Brentwood, Tennessee
(615) 567-6633
https://www.rbscyclery.com/
Hours: Monday through Saturday, 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.
The store’s founder, R.B., first got into the cycling business when he couldn’t find triathlon specific products or a good wrench to tune his bike. His first bike shop started as a hobby out of his garage. Word got out and a short time later he opened his first bike shop in the spring of 2002 in Memphis, TN. In winter of 2010, he packed up the business and moved to the Cool Springs area. Today the bicycle store still carries triathlon products, but it also has bikes and accessories for all types of riders, be you a seasoned cyclist with years of experience or new to cycling.
8Hollywood Feed
225 Franklin Road
Brentwood, Tennessee
(615) 864-7899
hollywoodfeedbrentwood.com
Hours: Monday through Saturday, 9:00 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, 10:00 a.m. until 6:30 p.m.
Pets need holiday gifts, too. Hollywood Feed (formerly PetPeople) is the place to go. It is a natural and holistic pet specialty retail store located in the Hill Center on Franklin Road. They offer the highest quality dog and cat foods, American-made treats, toys, beds, and more! They make sure their customer service staff has the highest level of knowledge in the business by training their Feed Team sales associates for more than 40 hours by veterinarians, animal nutritionists, their vendors, and dog and cat behaviorists each year. Hollywood Feed is committed to helping pet owners make informed decisions about the products they buy for their four-legged family members.
9Music City Leather
Brentwood, Tennessee
(615) 533-4882
https://www.musiccityleather.com/
Hours: By Appointment
A pair of Music City Boots are not only one of a kind and made to order, but they are also an experience. Each pair is made exclusively to the foot of the purchaser by appointment with owner Wes Shugart. He will measure the purchaser’s feet, help them create the design they want, and then make the shoes. Each pair is a piece of art. Growing up in a cattle ranch in Georgia, he learned the value of a well-made pair of boots. After apprenticing with one of the finest bootmakers in the country, her came back to Brentwood to open his custom-made boot business. He has made boots from everyone from cowboys to CEOs to music legends. His boots have some of the highest accolades in the industry. “I love seeing someone’s face when they put on their first pair of boots that were made just for them,” said Shugart.
10Spruce Living
7028 Church Street East, Suite 100
Brentwood, Tennessee
(615) 370-0607
http://www.spruceliving.net/
Hours: Wednesday and Thursday, 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
Friday and Saturday, 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.
Spruce Living is a true lifestyle store offering women’s fashion, home décor, gifts and more. Founder and owner Alicia Helm is passionate about providing a shopping destination for customers to find unique and delightful products in a relaxing and warm environment. Offering a unique selection of vogue fashions, this includes jeans, belts, tops, accessories and jewelry. Like their fashions, their home furnishings and décor are hand selected. They also offer personal shopping by fashion stylists and interior design services. Founded more than a decade ago, Spruce Living has evolved into a go-to place in the community.