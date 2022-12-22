10 Places to Get a Last Minute Christmas Gift in Brentwood

4 Flour Power

330 Franklin Road

Brentwood, Tennessee

(615) 961-3466

https://www.flourpowerstudios.com/nashville

Hours: Tuesday through Thursday, and Saturday 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Friday, 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m.

Flour Power Nashville opened in early 2020 as the 12th franchise within the Flour Power family. Owner, Shannon Mock Miller spent over 30 years working in the restaurant and party planning business. During that time, she cultivated a huge extended family within the Nashville community. In 2016, when she became a single mother, she set out to create the best life possible for her and her young daughter by starting her own business. “One night I decided to look into franchise ownership and while scrolling through the different opportunities, Flour Power Kids Cooking Studio literally jumped off the page,” she says on her website. The business offers cooking classes for kids and adults, etiquette classes, summer camps, kids day out programs, birthday parties, family cooking classes, and team building activities.