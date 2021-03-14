10 Places to Celebrate St Patrick’s Day

1. McNamara’s Irish Pub & Restaurant

2740 Lebanon Road, Nashville

615-885-7262

McNamara’s was established in Feb 2010 by Sean McNamara. After years of playing at other Nashville Irish pubs and restaurants, he decided to open his own Irish pub and restaurant dedicated to providing locals and visitors with authentic Irish fare, drinks, music, and great service at an affordable price.

What you will find on the menu are Irish classics of Irish Stew, Corned Beef bites, and Shepard’s Pie. One item called the Steak and Guinness Pie features Guinness marinated beef tips with button mushrooms in a rich brown sauce topped with puff pastry and served with steak fries.

To enable social distancing this St Patrick’s Day, McNamara’s is issuing a two-hour limit on their music room. With live music happening all day long on the hour, you can enjoy a full two sets. Check out McNamara’s Facebook to learn more.

On tap, you can order a Guinness, Harp, Bass, Smithwicks & Magners Cider.

