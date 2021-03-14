10 Places to Celebrate St Patrick’s Day

Looking for a great place to go to celebrate St Patrick’s Day? Enjoy a pint of beer at one of these 10 places across Middle Tennessee.
*Call before heading out to learn of any COVID-19 restrictions the restaurant/bar may have in place.
1. McNamara’s Irish Pub & Restaurant
2740 Lebanon Road, Nashville
615-885-7262
McNamara’s was established in Feb 2010 by Sean McNamara. After years of playing at other Nashville Irish pubs and restaurants, he decided to open his own Irish pub and restaurant dedicated to providing locals and visitors with authentic Irish fare, drinks, music, and great service at an affordable price.
What you will find on the menu are Irish classics of Irish Stew, Corned Beef bites, and Shepard’s Pie. One item called the Steak and Guinness Pie features Guinness marinated beef tips with button mushrooms in a rich brown sauce topped with puff pastry and served with steak fries.
To enable social distancing this St Patrick’s Day, McNamara’s is issuing a two-hour limit on their music room. With live music happening all day long on the hour, you can enjoy a full two sets. Check out McNamara’s Facebook to learn more.
On tap, you can order a Guinness, Harp, Bass, Smithwicks & Magners Cider.
2. Cool Springs Brewery
600 Frazier Drive, Franklin
615-503-9626
Locally owned in Cool Springs, the microbrewery features a full menu of wings, pizza and more. The most popular items are the Banger and Mash, which consist of British sausages served on a bed of mash potatoes smothered in their in-house created rich onion gravy.
The list on tap changes frequently, but the year-round list includes Pecker Wrecker, Franklin First, Nice Rack, and Fatback.
3. McCreary’s Irish Pub and Eatery
414 Main Street, Franklin
615-591-3197
A mainstay in downtown Franklin for almost fifteen years, this locally owned pub offers Irish fare of Fish and Chips, Corned Beef and Cabbage. A crowd favorite is the Dublin Pot Pie, a homemade creamy mixture of shredded chicken breast and vegetables (peas, carrots, potatoes, and corn) baked with a flaky crust. It comes served with a small house salad and our homemade Irish soda bread.
On tap, you will find Guinness Stout, Harp Irish Lager, Blackstone Adam Bomb IPA, and Smithwick’s Irish Ale.
4. The Pub Nashville
400 11th Avenue, Nashville
615-678-4840
It’s a trip across the pond but no passport is required. At The Pub Nashville, you will find comfort food from the UK and the USA. However, The Pub is best known for their signature Fish and Chips which were voted The Best Fish and Chips in the U.S. by the UK’s Greene King Brewery.
Enjoy brunch on St Patrick’s Day from 10am – 3pm and “Recovery Brunch” on March 18th 10am – 3pm.
There is a rotating list of beers on tap that changes frequently but here are a few of the ones that remain on the menu year-round-Carlsberg, Bellhaven, Breckenridge Nitro Vanilla Porter, Harp, and Ole Speckled Hen.
5. Yazoo Brewing
900 River Bluff Drive, Madison
615-891-4649
Homebrewer Linus Hall realized his dream when he opened Yazoo Brewing back in 2003. Since opening, Yazoo managed to brew Tennessee’s first ever legal high-gravity ale, SUE, a smoked porter and homage to the South’s proclivity to smoke all kinds of foods. You can take a tour of the facility to catch a behind the scenes look. Yazoo doesn’t offer food but has a rotation of food trucks in their lot daily.
On tap rotates but you can often find Pale Ale, Dos Perros, Sly Rye Porter, Gerst, and Pilsner.
6. Asgard Brewing
104 East 5th Street, Columbia
615-669-9908
Asgard Brewing Company is a Craft Micro Brewery located in the heart of historic downtown Columbia. At this local brewery, they have implemented the farm to barrel initiative using locally grown items from the area. You can stop by and enjoy the taproom seven days a week.
On tap currently is Voyager, Huggin Belgian Porter, Vestri IPA, Icelandic White Ale, Zombie Killer(Cider) and we found this name interesting, I Don’t Know How to Put This But This IPA is Kind of a Big Deal, it’s described as Double dry hopped DIPA brewed with raw wildflower honey.
While Asgard doesn’t serve food, you will find Hearty Hog and Love of Crepes regularly serving food in the taproom.
7. M.L. Rose Nash
2535 8th Avenue South, Nashville
615-712-8160
There are three locations of M.L. Rose in the Nashville area. The main focus of this locally owned restaurant is burgers and brews. With over 30 beers on tap, you can choose from local brews, fruity, dark & roasty, IPAs, big bold Hops, smooth and malty to hint of hops.
All of the craft burgers are served with waffle fries or house chips. The Nash Vegas burger is served on a sweet potato bun, with pimento cheese, crispy tobacco onions, and bbq sauce.
8. Mayday Brewing
521 Old Salem Road, Murfreesboro
615-479-9722
Mayday Brewery was started in 2012 by Ozzy Nelson, a resident of Rutherford County . Located in the heart of Murfreesboro, is a funky pit stop for great craft beer, live music, and with a unique focus on family and building community. You can find a rotation of food vendors available for purchase. Stop by on a Saturday for a tour of the brewery and see how they make what’s on tap.
To celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, they will have live music, Irish food, and prizes for the best costume.
There’s an extensive list of beers on tap from the Boro Blonde, Angry Redhead, Inner Sanctum, Berry Blonde, Soul Dark Lager, Meat-Burglar Milk Stout, and many more.
9. Granite City Brewery
1864 W McEwen Drive, Franklin
615-435-1949
At Granite City Food & Brewery, they serve signature beers, including Duke of Wellington (an English ale) and Broad Axe Stout (an authentic Irish beer), and entrees such as London broil.
During the month of March, they are celebrating St. Patrick’s Day all month long with Irish Red Ale Reuben, Whiskey Glazed Salmon, Pub Fries and more, available for a limited time!
And while you are enjoying your pint, try one of the Big Bavarian Pretzels, a fresh-baked pretzel twist, served with sriracha queso sauce. Or if you are looking for an entree try Triple Threat Pork Tacos, a triple threat of bacon jam, slow-braised pulled pork, and crispy bacon in cheese-crusted flour tortillas with guacamole, fresh-sliced jalapeño, spicy mayo, and cilantro.
10. Curio Brewing Co
216 Noah Drive, Franklin
615-472-1124
Noah Drive has seen a legacy of breweries starting with Turtle Anachry then Mantra Ales and Mill Creek Brewing. Now, David and Alex have combined the love with coffee with beer. YOu can start your day with their amazing coffee and come by to end your day with a pint. Currently being served is Woke Coffee Milk Stout, Orange Hazy IPA, and Kilt the Cat, a Scottish Ale. Guest taps right now are Sour Pash,Diskin Cider Lola, and Diskin Cider Bob’s Your Uncle.
