10 Places for Easter Brunch in Williamson County

Easter is here and we’ve rounded up some restaurants to check out for brunch over Easter weekend.
155 South
403 Main St
Franklin, 37064
615-538-6001
Brentwood
7031 Executive Drive, Suite 101
Brentwood, 37027
615-610-3341
On Easter Sunday, you can enjoy 55 South’s Bloody Mary & mimosas. Also, their a la carte brunch menu will be available, which includes items like: Chicken & Waffles, Farmers Benedict, and more.
Find more information here.
2Ruby Sunshine
231 Public Square
Franklin, TN
615-716-3711
The New Orleans-inspired brunch spot will not have a special menu on Easter; however, you can enjoy Big Easy twists on Southern brunch classics, including benedicts, pancakes, and French Toast, as well as eye-opening cocktails.
Find more information here.
3The Rutledge
105 International Drive
Franklin, TN
615-472-1640
Serving brunch from 11 a – 3 p. You will find bottomless mimosas, french toast, hot chicken and biscuits on the menu and so much more.
Find more information here.
4Granite City
1864 West McEwen Drive
Franklin, TN
(615) 435-1949
Brunch will be served from 9 am – 3 pm. You can find assorted pastries, chefs’ specials, create your own omelet, and more.
Make your reservation online here.
5Mere Bulles
5201 Maryland Way
Brentwood, TN
615-467-1945
Mere Bulles will have their brunch buffet classics like the omelet station and chocolate fountain plus some extra special offerings. The Easter Bunny will be on hand.
Make reservations here.
6Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille
5028 Aspen Grove
Franklin, TN
615-721-7781
Perry’s is hosting its Easter Sunday Special from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m in the restaurant or you can also order your meal to-go.
For complete menu details and a direct link to reservations, visit Perry’s website here.
7Tupelo Honey
2000 Meridian Boulevard
Franklin, TN
(615) 224-2600
Enjoy brunch at Tupelo Honey with shrimp and grits, fried chicken and biscuit, waffles, and more. And don’t forget to try the fried green tomatoes.
Find more information here.
8Amerigo Italian Restaurant
1656 Westgate Circle, Brentwood
615-377-0770
The restaurant will be open for brunch, lunch, and dinner offering full menus along with featured chef specials.
Make a reservation here.
9Birdsong Social
3901 Kedron Road, Spring Hill
931-486-1253
Sunday brunch is available from 11 am – 2 pm. Find items like biscuits and gravy, Birdsong breakfast, your choice of two eggs cooked to order, bacon or sausage with home fries.
Learn more about Birdsong Social here.
101799 Kitchen & Cocktails
130 2nd Avenue North, Franklin
615-786-0840
1799 Kitchen & Cocktails inside the Harpeth Hotel is offering specialty menu items for Easter brunch and dinner. Delicious dishes include Kentucky butter cake, bacon and mushroom quiche and short rib rigatoni.
Make reservations here.