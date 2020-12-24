10 New Christmas Songs for 2020

1. Mitchell Tenpenny – “Neon Christmas”
Mitchell Tenpenny is bringing Christmas cheer with “Neon Christmas” music video at The song is the title track from his new Neon Christmas EP released in October. The video was shot by Weston Heflin/Strange Bird Media at the Wilburn Street Tavern in East Nashville and features Mitchell’s girlfriend Meghan Patrick.
2. Maddie & Tae – “We Need Christmas”
Duo Maddie & Tae released the official video for “We Need Christmas.” Written by Maddie & Tae along with AJ Pruis and Matthew West, “We Need Christmas” offers a hopeful plea for peace and healing this holiday season.
3. for King & Country – “Heavenly Hosts”
for KING & COUNTRY released the music video for “Heavenly Hosts,” one of two original songs from the duo’s Christmas album A Drummer Boy Christmas. They can be seen climbing mountaintops and watching a star-studded spectacle in the latest video, reimagining the famous scene when the angels met the simple shepherds.
4. Lady A – “Christmas Through Your Eyes”
Lady A takes a trip down memory lane in their music video for their new original holiday song “Christmas Through Your Eyes.” Written by Charles Kelley, Dave Haywood and Hillary Scott, they show archival footage from their own childhoods. In addition, home video of their kids compliments the track’s festive lyrics. “Christmas Through Your Eyes” is one of the four brand new tracks found on Lady A’s On This Winter’s Night Deluxe.
5. Jimmie Allen, Louis York, The Shindellas – “What Does Christmas Mean”
Jimmie Allen kicked off the holiday season with his good friends Louis York and The Shindellas with this festive doo-wop ditty “What Does Christmas Mean.”
Originally featured on multi-GRAMMY nominated songwriting and production team Louis York’s 2017 EP Masterpiece Theater: Act III alongside fellow Weirdo Workshop artists The Shindellas, Allen joined both artists for a reimagined 2020 version that marries each artist’s signature sound to create a track filled with soul, jazz, R&B, pop, an infusion of variety show energy and a whole lot of merry cheer.
6. Carrie Underwood & John Legend – “Hallelujah”
“Hallelujah,” appears on Underwood’s first-ever Christmas album, My Gift. The original song was written by Legend and Toby Gad (“All of Me”). The video was directed by acclaimed director and photographer, Randee St. Nicholas, who has shot multiple videos with Underwood throughout her career, including “Cry Pretty,” “Drinking Alone,” “Blown Away,” “Smoke Break,” and more.
7. Dan + Shay – “Take Me Home for Christmas”
This is the first original holiday song for the duo. They enlisted their whole family to feature in this video. The best part is when Shay Mooney’s 3-year-old son introduces the video by saying “Ladies and Gentleman, Dan and Shay.”
8. Runaway June – “Christmas on the Radio”
Female trio Runaway June released their first Christmas EP, When I Think About Christmas. Already receiving rave reviews, this five-track EP features three Christmas classics in addition to two Runaway June Christmas originals.
9. Dolly Parton – “Cuddle up Cozy Down Christmas”
Dolly released her first Christmas album in 30 years. This song is an original written by Dolly featuring Michael Buble.
10. Kelly Clarkson with Brett Eldredge – “Under the Mistletoe”
Kelly Clarkson co-wrote this original Christmas song with her guitarist Aben Eubanks. Clarkson said in an email to fans that she enjoys writing songs with a classic, throwback vibe. On Eldridge, Clarkson said she was impressed by his classic sound and found him to be a perfect match for the duet.