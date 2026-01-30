10 Must-Watch Titles on Prime Video This February 2026

Prime Video delivers an exciting February lineup packed with compelling new originals, thrilling returns, and powerful documentaries. Complete Release Schedule

Relationship Goals

Streaming February 4

Kelly Rowland stars as a TV producer competing with her ex-boyfriend for a major career opportunity. As her friends explore the wisdom of a bestselling relationship book, she must balance ambition with rekindled romance.

Fabian and the Deadly Wedding

Streaming February 6

A con artist crashes a winter wedding to steal a gift but ends up solving a murder instead. This German comedy blends humor and suspense with dark secrets.

Cross Season 2

Streaming February 11

Aldis Hodge returns as detective Alex Cross, pursuing a ruthless vigilante hunting corrupt billionaires in Washington, D.C. Based on James Patterson’s bestselling novels.

Soul Power: The Legend of the American Basketball Association

Streaming February 12

This documentary explores the ABA’s revolutionary impact on basketball through player interviews and archival footage, showing how innovations like the three-point line shaped the modern NBA.

Jesy Nelson: Life After Little Mix

Streaming February 13

This 6-part docuseries follows former Little Mix member Jesy Nelson through her journey into motherhood, sharing raw honesty about life beyond the spotlight.

Love Me Love Me

Streaming February 13

June moves to Milan after her brother’s death and falls for two boys at her international school: the perfect honor student and his troubled best friend who hides a dangerous life in underground MMA fights.

56 Days

Streaming February 18

Oliver and Ciara fall dangerously hard for each other. Fifty-six days later, investigators find a brutally murdered body in Oliver’s apartment. The series intercuts between the investigation and their twisted love affair.

The CEO Club

Streaming February 23

This docu-series follows trailblazing female CEOs including Serena Williams, Thalia, and Winnie Harlow as they navigate professional and personal challenges while redefining modern leadership.

The Bluff

Streaming February 25

A skilled ex-pirate must confront her bloody past when her vengeful former captain returns, forcing her to unleash deadly talents to save her family from a ruthless siege.

The Gray House

Streaming February 26

Based on a true story, unsung women transform their Underground Railroad into a dangerous spy network during the Civil War, risking everything to preserve American democracy.

