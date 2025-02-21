10 Must-Watch Titles Coming to Tubi This March 2025

Looking to maximize your streaming experience this March? Tubi is bringing an impressive lineup of both classic and contemporary content to its platform. Here are the top 10 titles you won’t want to miss. Complete March 2025 listings!

1. The Z-Suite (Original Series)

Get ready for the generational showdown of the year in this fresh comedy series starring Lauren Graham. When advertising veteran Monica Marks finds herself pushed out by rising Gen Z employees, she launches an epic campaign to reclaim her throne. With “Gilmore Girls” charm and “Superstore” wit, this workplace comedy promises to be your new weekly obsession.

2. BlacKkKlansman

Spike Lee’s powerful and provocative film based on an incredible true story arrives on Tubi. This Academy Award-winning drama follows an African American detective who infiltrates the local Ku Klux Klan chapter, delivering both stunning social commentary and edge-of-your-seat tension.

3. The Hurt Locker

Kathryn Bigelow’s intense, Oscar-winning war drama showcases Jeremy Renner in his breakthrough role as a bomb disposal expert in Iraq. Its raw portrayal of modern warfare and psychological tension makes it a must-see for serious film enthusiasts.

4. Community

Six seasons of Dan Harmon’s beloved meta-comedy finally lands on Tubi. Follow the misadventures of the Greendale study group in one of television’s most innovative and referenced sitcoms. Perfect for both first-time viewers and those looking to revisit their favorite episodes.

5. Apocalypse Now (Available March 31)

Francis Ford Coppola’s masterpiece of war cinema arrives at month’s end. This haunting Vietnam War epic, starring Martin Sheen and Marlon Brando, remains as powerful and relevant today as when it first released. Don’t miss this chance to experience one of the greatest films ever made.

6. Women Talking

Sarah Polley’s acclaimed drama featuring a stellar ensemble cast arrives on the platform. This thought-provoking film about women in an isolated religious community grappling with trauma and faith earned widespread critical acclaim and an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay.

7. We Got Time Today (Weekly Talk Show)

Join NFL legend Deion Sanders and media personality Rocsi Diaz for this fresh take on the talk show format. With new episodes every Tuesday, the show promises engaging celebrity interviews and dynamic discussions on sports, culture, and current events.

8. The Insidious Collection

Horror fans rejoice! All four chapters of the chilling Insidious franchise are dropping at once. From the original’s terrifying introduction to The Further to The Last Key’s spine-tingling conclusion, it’s the perfect opportunity for a frightening film marathon.

9. I, Tonya

Margot Robbie shines in this darkly comedic take on one of sports’ most notorious scandals. The film’s unique approach to telling Tonya Harding’s story, combined with outstanding performances from Robbie and Allison Janney, makes it a compelling watch for both sports fans and movie lovers.

10. Wonder

This heartwarming adaptation of R.J. Palacio’s bestseller, starring Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson, rounds out our list. Following a young boy with facial differences as he enters mainstream elementary school, it’s an uplifting story about kindness, acceptance, and the power of family that’s perfect for the whole household.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email