10 Must-Watch Titles Coming to Tubi This June 2025

Top 10 Must-Watch Titles on Tubi – June 2025. Looking for something great to stream this month? Tubi is rolling out an impressive lineup in June 2025, and we’ve picked the absolute must-watch titles from their extensive new offerings. Complete June 2025 Schedule!

1. Get Out

Jordan Peele’s groundbreaking social thriller finally arrives on Tubi this month. This Academy Award-winning masterpiece combines razor-sharp commentary with genuine scares, making it essential viewing for horror fans and film lovers alike. Daniel Kaluuya’s performance as a young Black man uncovering disturbing secrets while meeting his girlfriend’s family remains as powerful as ever.

2. Moonlight

This stunning Best Picture Oscar winner is a moving coming-of-age story told across three defining chapters in a young man’s life. With its breathtaking cinematography and extraordinary performances, Moonlight explores identity, sexuality, and human connection with remarkable sensitivity. Don’t miss this artistic triumph while it’s available to stream for free.

3. TKO

Tubi’s exciting new original thriller follows a former boxer who reunites with his estranged sons, only to find himself stepping back into both fatherhood and coaching when his oldest begins competing professionally. Expect intense fight sequences, emotional family drama, and a compelling story about second chances.

4. Malcolm X

Spike Lee’s epic biographical drama starring Denzel Washington in one of his most transformative roles comes to Tubi this month. This powerful examination of the influential civil rights leader’s life journey remains as relevant and impactful today as when it was released. Washington’s tour-de-force performance alone makes this a must-watch.

5. Independence Day

Just in time for summer, this blockbuster sci-fi adventure arrives on June 15th. Will Smith, Jeff Goldblum, and Bill Pullman lead humanity’s fight against a devastating alien invasion in this crowd-pleasing action spectacle packed with unforgettable moments and special effects that still impress.

6. Set It Off

This riveting crime thriller follows four close friends driven to bank robbery by economic desperation and systemic injustice. Featuring powerhouse performances from Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, Vivica A. Fox, and Kimberly Elise, it’s a gripping story of friendship, determination, and the difficult choices people make when pushed to their limits.

7. Day of Reckoning

This new Tubi original western dropping on June 13th promises classic genre thrills with a contemporary edge. When a small-town sheriff and corrupt U.S. Marshal hold a violent outlaw’s wife hostage to draw him into a showdown, tensions escalate to an explosive conclusion. Perfect for fans of modern western storytelling.

8. The Worst Person in the World

This critically acclaimed Norwegian film follows a young woman navigating the complications of love, career, and identity in her late twenties and early thirties. With its refreshingly honest portrayal of millennial life and brilliant lead performance, it’s a standout addition to Tubi’s art house collection arriving on June 13th.

9. Nightcrawler

Jake Gyllenhaal delivers one of his most unsettling performances in this neo-noir thriller about an ambitious freelance crime journalist who descends into increasingly unethical behavior to capture the perfect footage. With its unflinching look at media sensationalism and moral corruption, this June 10th addition is a tense, thought-provoking watch.

10. Swiss Army Man

One of the most original and imaginative films of recent years, this bizarre yet heartfelt comedy-drama stars Paul Dano as a man stranded on a deserted island who befriends a corpse (Daniel Radcliffe) with surprising abilities. Equal parts absurdist comedy, existential drama, and buddy adventure, it defies categorization while delivering a surprisingly moving experience.

