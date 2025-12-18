10 Must-Watch Titles Coming to Netflix in January 2026

Netflix starts 2026 with Bridgerton Season 4, WWE’s Monday Night Raw, and a strong mix of new originals and classic films. Here are the 10 titles you won’t want to miss in January 2026. Full January 2026 Release Schedule

Bridgerton: Season 4 Part 1 (January 29)

The highly anticipated fourth season turns its focus to bohemian second son Benedict Bridgerton. Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother’s masquerade ball.

Monday Night Raw: 2026 (January 5, 12, 19, 26)

WWE’s groundbreaking, Superstar-studded in-ring series delivers live action, drama and unmatched athleticism every week. The iconic wrestling show makes its Netflix debut with weekly live events throughout January.

People We Meet on Vacation (January 9)

Poppy’s a free spirit. Alex loves a plan. After years of summer vacations, these polar-opposite pals wonder if they could be a perfect romantic match in this romantic comedy adaptation.

Skyscraper Live (January 23)

World-famous free solo climber Alex Honnold attempts to ascend one of the planet’s tallest skyscrapers in a high-stakes live event from Taipei, Taiwan. This death-defying feat promises edge-of-your-seat viewing.

Kidnapped: Elizabeth Smart (January 21)

A gripping documentary that takes viewers inside the real story of Elizabeth Smart’s 2002 abduction and nine-month captivity. Told in Elizabeth’s own words with exclusive interviews, the film explores her harrowing ordeal and inspiring journey of healing.

The Rip (January 16)

Upon discovering millions in cash in a derelict stash house, trust among a team of Miami cops begins to fray. As outside forces learn about the size of the seizure, everything is called into question in this intense crime thriller.

Dune (January 1)

Denis Villeneuve’s epic sci-fi masterpiece arrives on Netflix. Follow Paul Atreides as he journeys to the dangerous planet Arrakis to ensure the future of his family and people in this visually stunning adaptation of Frank Herbert’s classic novel.

Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials (January 15)

When a lavish country house party ends in murder, a witty young aristocrat sets out to solve the mystery in this fresh adaptation of Agatha Christie’s novel. Mystery fans won’t want to miss this period whodunit.

Run Away (January 1)

James Nesbitt and Ruth Jones star in this twisting, turning adaptation of Harlan Coben’s bestseller about a father’s search for his runaway daughter. The gripping thriller promises plenty of unexpected turns.

12 Years a Slave (January 1)

Steve McQueen’s powerful historical drama returns to Netflix. This Oscar-winning film tells the true story of Solomon Northup, a free Black man who was kidnapped and sold into slavery in the pre-Civil War United States.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email