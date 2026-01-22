10 Must-Watch Titles Coming to Netflix in February 2026

Netflix’s February 2026 lineup features Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2, The Night Agent Season 3, and The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4. Here are the 10 titles you won’t want to miss this month.Full February Schedule!

Bridgerton: Season 4 Part 2 (February 26)

The second half of season four continues Benedict Bridgerton’s romantic journey. After meeting a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother’s masquerade ball, the bohemian second son finally discovers that settling down might not be so terrible after all.

The Night Agent: Season 3 (February 19)

Coming off the explosive events of Season Two, Night Agent Peter Sutherland tracks down a young Treasury Agent who fled to Istanbul with sensitive government intel after killing his boss. This kicks off an investigation into a dark money network while avoiding paid assassins and working with a relentless journalist to uncover buried secrets that threaten to bring the government to its knees.

The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 4 (February 5)

On trial for a murder he didn’t commit, Mickey must face a relentless DA as he fights to prove his innocence, expose the real killer and save his firm. This season puts Mickey in the hot seat for his most personal case yet.

Love Is Blind: Season 10 (February 11)

Come for the meet cutes, stay for the wedding bells. Hopeful romantics fall in love based solely on their inner beauty in this hit dating experiment. The tenth season brings a fresh group of singles ready to prove that love truly is blind.

Being Gordon Ramsay (February 18)

Follow celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay behind the scenes as he juggles family life, global empire and his biggest launch yet in this all-you-can-eat documentary. Get unprecedented access to one of the world’s most famous chefs.

Queen of Chess (February 6)

A 12-year-old Hungarian girl dreams of conquering the male-dominated world of international chess. As Judit Polgár blazes her way to the top, she sets her sights on beating world champion Garry Kasparov and discovers that it takes more than genius and grit to become one of the greatest chess players of all time.

How to Train Your Dragon (2025) (February 10)

The beloved animated franchise gets a fresh live-action adaptation. Experience the magical friendship between Hiccup and Toothless in an all-new way as they prove that sometimes the best way to win a fight is to not fight at all.

The Iron Claw (February 19)

The true story of the Von Erich family dynasty and the tragedies that followed them in the ruthless world of professional wrestling. This powerful drama captures one of sports entertainment’s most compelling and heartbreaking family sagas.

Museum of Innocence (February 13)

Based on Orhan Pamuk’s iconic novel, this Turkish series follows a man’s forbidden love for a shop-girl in 1970s Istanbul that evolves into a lifelong journey of obsession and longing. A sweeping romantic drama spanning decades.

Taylor Tomlinson: Prodigal Daughter (February 24)

In her fourth comedy special, Taylor Tomlinson returns to her roots with a tight new hour about deconstructing your faith, processing religious trauma, exploring your sexuality, and confronting your fear of death. The comedian delivers her sharpest and most personal material yet.

