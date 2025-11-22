10 Must-Watch Titles Coming to Netflix in December 2025

Netflix is closing out 2025 with some major releases, from long-awaited finales to star-studded new films. Here are 10 titles you won’t want to miss this December. Full Release Schedule Here!

Stranger Things 5: Volume 2 and The Finale (December 25 and 31)

The Duffer Brothers’ beloved sci-fi saga comes to an end this holiday season. With Hawkins under lockdown and El in hiding, the entire party unites with a single goal: to hunt and kill Vecna. Volume 2 drops on Christmas Day, with the series finale arriving on New Year’s Eve.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery (December 12)

Daniel Craig returns as Detective Benoit Blanc in the third installment of Rian Johnson’s hit mystery franchise. This time, Blanc teams up with an earnest young priest to investigate a perfectly impossible crime at a small-town church with a dark history.

Emily in Paris: Season 5 (December 18)

Emily trades bonjour for buongiorno as she seeks to reinvent herself in Rome. When love, career and loyalty collide, la dolce vita gets even more complicated for everyone’s favorite American expat.

Jay Kelly (December 5)

Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach directs George Clooney and Adam Sandler in this film about a movie star confronting his past and present on a journey through Europe with his devoted manager.

Goodbye June (December 24)

Kate Winslet makes her directorial debut and stars alongside Helen Mirren, Toni Collette, Johnny Flynn and Andrea Riseborough in this tender tale of a family’s farewell to their mother.

The Abandons (December 4)

In 1850s Washington, two families led by powerful matriarchs — one wealthy, one poor but deeply loyal — battle for supremacy on the unforgiving frontier in this new period drama series.

Troll 2 (December 1)

The sequel to Netflix’s Norwegian monster hit returns as a dangerous new troll unleashes devastation across the homeland. Nora, Andreas and Major Kris embark on their most perilous mission yet.

Christmas Gameday: NFL Doubleheader (December 25)

Netflix brings live NFL action on Christmas Day with two divisional matchups: Cowboys vs. Commanders and Lions vs. Vikings.

Ricky Gervais: Mortality (December 30)

The comedian returns with a brutally honest and darkly funny stand-up special about his life, death and the state of the world.

The New Yorker at 100 (December 5)

Academy Award-winning director Marshall Curry gets unprecedented access to The New Yorker’s newsroom in this documentary celebrating a century of intrepid journalism, generation-defining fiction and unforgettable cartoons.

