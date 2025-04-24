10 Must-Watch Titles Coming to Max in May 2025

Looking for something great to stream next month? Here are some top 10 picks from HBO and Max’s upcoming May releases. Complete May 2025 Releases!

1. Duster (May 15)

This new Max Original series created by J.J. Abrams and LaToya Morgan follows a getaway driver working for a crime syndicate in the 1970s Southwest.

2. And Just Like That… Season 3 (May 29)

The continuation of the beloved Sex and the City universe returns for its third season, reuniting fans with Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte.

3. The Shining (May 1)

Stanley Kubrick’s masterpiece of psychological horror starring Jack Nicholson is essential viewing for any film buff.

4. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (May 1)

This mind-bending romantic drama with Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet explores memory, love, and loss in a uniquely creative way.

5. Inception (May 1)

Christopher Nolan’s visually stunning sci-fi thriller about dream infiltration features Leonardo DiCaprio in one of his most compelling roles.

6. The Whale (May 9)

Brendan Fraser’s Oscar-winning performance in this A24 drama about a reclusive English teacher attempting to reconnect with his estranged daughter.

7. The Princess Bride (May 1)

This timeless fantasy adventure combines romance, comedy, and swashbuckling action in a way that continues to charm audiences.

8. Pee-wee as Himself (May 23)

This new HBO Original documentary explores the life and career of Paul Reubens and his iconic character Pee-wee Herman.

9. Conan O’Brien Must Go, Season 2 (May 8)

Watch the beloved late-night host travel the world and interact with fans in this entertaining Max Original series.

10. Mountainhead (May 31)

This new HBO Original horror thriller concludes the month with what promises to be an intense viewing experience.

