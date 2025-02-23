10 Must-Watch Titles Coming to Max in March 2025

Max is bringing an impressive lineup of content this March, from classic films to exciting new originals. Whether you’re in the mood for award-winning dramas, spine-tingling horror, or fresh series premieres, there’s something for everyone. Full Max March Releases!

Here are our top picks for what to stream this month:

1. The Righteous Gemstones (Season 4) – March 9

HBO’s wickedly funny dark comedy about a family of televangelists returns for its fourth season. The Gemstone family continues their outrageous antics as they navigate the competitive world of megachurches while dealing with personal and professional crises. Starring Danny McBride, John Goodman, and Adam DeVine, this satirical series combines biting humor with surprising heart.

2. GoodFellas (1990) – March 1

Martin Scorsese’s iconic crime drama arrives on Max this month. This masterpiece follows Henry Hill’s rise and fall in the mob from the 1950s to the 1980s. With unforgettable performances from Ray Liotta, Robert De Niro, and Joe Pesci (who won an Oscar for his role), GoodFellas remains one of the most influential gangster films ever made and is essential viewing for any film enthusiast.

3. Beau Is Afraid (2023) – March 14

Ari Aster’s surreal psychological horror-comedy starring Joaquin Phoenix comes to streaming. This A24 film follows a paranoid man who embarks on a surreal odyssey to reach his mother’s house after her sudden death. Bizarre, ambitious, and unlike anything else, this divisive film showcases Phoenix’s incredible range and Aster’s unique vision.

4. When No One Sees Us (Cuando Nadie Nos Ve) – March 7

This new Max Original Spanish-language thriller series explores the secret lives of three women whose carefully constructed facades begin to crumble when their darkest desires and hidden truths come to light. Expect intense performances, complex characters, and twists that will keep you guessing until the final episode.

5. Stand By Me (1986) – March 1

Rob Reiner’s beloved coming-of-age classic based on Stephen King’s novella “The Body” joins the platform. This touching story follows four boys who embark on a journey to find the body of a missing boy in 1959 Oregon. With stellar performances from its young cast (including River Phoenix and Wil Wheaton), this nostalgic tale of friendship and growing up remains as powerful today as when it was released.

6. Sing Sing (2024) – March 21

This critically acclaimed A24 drama stars Colman Domingo in a powerful story about a prison theater group. Based on real events, the film follows incarcerated men who find redemption and connection through performing arts. With its authentic performances (including several formerly incarcerated actors) and emotional depth, Sing Sing is both thought-provoking and deeply moving.

7. Ghostbusters (1984) – March 1

The supernatural comedy classic that launched a franchise arrives just in time for a nostalgic movie night. Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, and Ernie Hudson star as paranormal investigators who start a ghost-catching business in New York City. With its perfect blend of comedy, action, and special effects, Ghostbusters remains endlessly rewatchable nearly four decades later.

8. Paul American (Season 1) – March 27

This new Max Original comedy series promises fresh laughs with its unique premise and ensemble cast. The show follows Paul, an average American whose life takes unexpected turns when he becomes entangled in a series of increasingly absurd situations. With sharp writing and contemporary humor, this series is poised to become your next binge-worthy obsession.

9. Queer (2024) – March 28

This highly anticipated A24 adaptation of William S. Burroughs’ semi-autobiographical novel stars Daniel Craig in a transformative role. Set in 1940s Mexico City, the film follows an American expat’s obsessive pursuit of a younger man. Directed by Luca Guadagnino (Call Me by Your Name), this intimate and visually striking film explores themes of desire, identity, and alienation.

10. Kobe: The Making of a Legend (CNN Original Series) – March 11

This compelling documentary series chronicles the life and legacy of basketball icon Kobe Bryant. From his early years to his legendary NBA career with the Los Angeles Lakers and his post-retirement endeavors, the series offers an in-depth look at the man behind the legend. Featuring rare footage and interviews with those who knew him best, this series is a must-watch for sports fans and beyond.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email