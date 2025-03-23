10 Must-Watch Titles Coming to Max in April 2025

Top 10 Must-Watch on Max This April 2025. Whether you’re into intense drama, clever comedy, thought-provoking documentaries, or acclaimed films, Max has something exciting to offer this April! Full April Max Release Schedule!

1. “The Last of Us” (Season 2) – April 13

The highly anticipated second season of this acclaimed HBO Original series based on the popular video game returns. Following the emotional first season, fans have been eagerly waiting to see what’s next for Joel and Ellie.

2. “Hacks” (Season 4) – April 10

The award-winning Max Original comedy returns for its fourth season. This sharp, witty series about a legendary Las Vegas comedian and her young writer continues to be one of Max’s standout shows.

3. “The Rehearsal” (Season 2) – April 20

Nathan Fielder’s innovative HBO Original series is back for a second season. Blending reality and fiction in unexpected ways, this unique show delivers thought-provoking entertainment.

4. “Y2K” (A24) – April 4

A fresh release from A24, known for their distinctive and critically acclaimed films. This new addition promises the quality storytelling A24 is known for.

5. “Babygirl” (A24) – April 25

Another A24 film coming to Max this month. A24’s reputation for compelling, artistic cinema makes this a must-watch for film enthusiasts.

6. “Gremlins: The Wild Batch” (Season 2B) – April 10

The second half of season 2 of this Max Original animated series continues the legacy of the beloved Gremlins franchise with new adventures.

7. “Logan” (2017) – April 1

Hugh Jackman’s gritty, emotional farewell to the Wolverine character arrives on Max. Widely regarded as one of the best superhero films ever made.

8. “Planet Earth III” (Season 3) – April 22

The latest installment in the breathtaking nature documentary series that showcases our planet’s wonders with stunning cinematography.

9. “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” (2019) – April 1

This acclaimed French historical drama about forbidden love between two women in 18th century France is a visual masterpiece not to be missed.

10. “Twitter: Breaking the Bird” (Season 1) – April 30

A timely CNN documentary series examining the dramatic evolution of one of the world’s most influential social media platforms.

